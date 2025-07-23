Farewell to Wells Fargo: Why I Closed My Savings Account for Good
I stuck with my old-school Wells Fargo savings account for years, mostly out of habit -- and maybe a bit of nostalgia.
But the interest I was earning (a pitiful 0.01%) clearly wasn't helping my money grow. That's well below the national average annual percentage yield (APY) of 0.38% -- and hundred of times lower than the rates offered by the best high-yield savings accounts.
I knew I could do better, so I closed my Wells Fargo account and moved my savings to SoFi®, where I earn up to 3.80% APY. Here's why I'm telling all my friends to do the same.
Opening a SoFi® account was quick and easy
The switch to SoFi®'s high-yield savings account took less than 30 minutes. I did it a few months ago between NBA playoff games. I applied quickly and was able to open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account online, without any physical paperwork.
Even better, I qualified for a $300 cash bonus by setting up direct deposit. All I had to do was:
- Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account
- Set up qualifying direct deposits
- Direct deposit at least $5,000 within 25 days of my first deposit
If you direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999, you can earn a $50 bonus.
Want to join me? Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account and complete the qualifying criteria to earn a new-member bonus.
I'm earning 380 times more in interest
The $300 bonus was nice, but SoFi®'s high APY was the main reason I made the switch. Right now, SoFi® pays up to 3.80% APY on savings and 0.50% APY on checking when you set up qualifying direct deposits.
Its new offer -- which I missed out on -- also includes an APY boost: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.00% APY!
Still, I'm literally earning 380 times more in interest than I was with Wells Fargo. My new account is the perfect place to stash my emergency fund and short-term savings. I love SoFi®'s sleek, modern interface, too, along with:
- No monthly fees or minimum balance requirements
- No overdraft fees
- Instant transfers between SoFi® accounts
What are you waiting for?
Once I realized how little I was earning with Wells Fargo, the switch to SoFi® was a no-brainer. I now earn much, much more on my savings, and the $300 bonus was a nice extra.
Best of all, the whole process took me less than half an hour. So now I turn the question to you: What are you waiting for?
If SoFi® doesn't feel like the best match, there are several other accounts out there still offering top-tier APYs. See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available and open a new account now.
