Fed Rate Cut Coming? Here's Where Banks Are Still Paying Above 4% APY

The odds are in: As of this writing, rate traders are pricing in an 87.3% chance the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its September meeting.

If that happens -- or maybe even before then -- the awesome APY's we've been enjoying on high-yield savings (HYSA) and certificate of deposit (CD) will likely drop. That's just how the cycle works.

So if you've been eyeing a 4.00%+ APY, now's the time to grab it before it's gone.

Why savings rates could drop soon

For the most part, banks adjust their savings and CD rates based on what the Fed does. When the Fed raises rates, yields go up. But when cuts are on the table, banks usually start pulling back before the official pivot happens.

We're already seeing it. A few major online banks have dropped their CD rates this month. And if history repeats, more will follow.

Here's what this means for your money:

If you're holding off on opening a high-yield CD, waiting could mean locking in a lower return.

If you're relying on a savings account for short-term goals, your interest earnings may decline in the coming months.

That's why it's smart to act now while 4.00%+ rates are still widely available.

Where to lock in 4.00% APY or better right now

Here are some of the top CD rates available right now.