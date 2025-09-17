Federal Reserve Interest Rates Cut: Don't Get Trapped in the Wrong Account
The Federal Reserve just cut interest rates by a quarter point, and that move might have slammed the door on today's best CD deals.
Here's the pattern: when the Fed cuts rates, banks follow. Yields on certificates of deposits (CDs) almost always move lower. That means the 4.00% APYs we're still seeing right now could be gone in weeks, maybe days. If you've been on the fence about locking in a CD, this might be your last shot to grab rates this high.
Why CDs matter right now
A CD locks in your interest rate for the full term, no matter what the Fed does next. If you open a 12-month CD at 4.00% APY today, you're guaranteed that return even if average rates slide to 3.00% by spring.
Put $20,000 into that CD, and you'll pocket $800 in interest over the year. Let that same money sit in a typical big-bank savings account paying 0.01% APY, and you'd earn… $2. Yes, two bucks. That's the trap too many savers fall into.
And today's best CD rates will be gone in a flash -- check out some of the top rates still available now:
But don't forget about HYSAs
If the idea of locking up cash makes you nervous, there's a solid middle ground: a high-yield savings account (HYSA). Some of these accounts are still paying around 4.00% APY.
Unlike CDs, you can pull your money anytime, which makes them perfect for emergencies, travel, or a new expense that pops up. The trade-off is that rates can move down with future Fed cuts. But even then, HYSAs tend to pay more than 10 times more than traditional savings accounts.
The danger of waiting
Here's the reality: CDs and HYSAs are two of the easiest ways to earn hundreds (or thousands) in risk-free interest. But with federal reserve interest rates now moving lower, the countdown has already started on today's best yields.
If you keep your money sitting in a traditional bank account, you're effectively choosing to earn pennies while everyone else earns hundreds. That's the trap.
My take
Now's the time to act. If you want certainty, lock in a CD rate while you still can. If you want flexibility, move your cash to a high-yield savings account. Either way, don't let your hard-earned money get stuck in an account paying next to nothing.
Check out the best high-yield savings accounts and CDs available right now and lock in a smarter return before rates drop further.
Our Research Expert