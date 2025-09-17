Federal Reserve Interest Rates Cut: Don't Get Trapped in the Wrong Account

The Federal Reserve just cut interest rates by a quarter point, and that move might have slammed the door on today's best CD deals.

Here's the pattern: when the Fed cuts rates, banks follow. Yields on certificates of deposits (CDs) almost always move lower. That means the 4.00% APYs we're still seeing right now could be gone in weeks, maybe days. If you've been on the fence about locking in a CD, this might be your last shot to grab rates this high.

Why CDs matter right now

A CD locks in your interest rate for the full term, no matter what the Fed does next. If you open a 12-month CD at 4.00% APY today, you're guaranteed that return even if average rates slide to 3.00% by spring.

Put $20,000 into that CD, and you'll pocket $800 in interest over the year. Let that same money sit in a typical big-bank savings account paying 0.01% APY, and you'd earn… $2. Yes, two bucks. That's the trap too many savers fall into.