Forget Big Banks: Here's Why I Moved My Savings to an Online Bank

For over a decade, I've been banking with Chase. I have multiple accounts there -- checking, savings, credit cards, mortgages -- the whole relationship. And for most of that time, I assumed keeping all my savings in one place was smart.

Turns out, Chase was paying me 0.01% APY on my savings. On a $20,000 balance, 0.01% APY earns just $2 a year in interest. Not even enough for a cup of coffee.

So a few years ago, when interest rates started climbing and online banks began paying massive APYs, I finally paid attention and moved my cash. I've earned over $2,000 in interest since switching, and it's been one of the easiest money wins of my life.

I earn 400x more interest (no joke)

Right now I keep my savings at an online bank where I earn 4.00% APY.

That's 400x more interest than what I was earning in my old Chase savings account. It actually used to be even higher, but APYs have come down a little over the past year or so -- that's just how variable-rate savings accounts work.

Here's what that APY gap looks like over the course of a year at different balances: