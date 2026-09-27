Forget CDs, Even With Rates at 4%. Here's Where I'd Put My Money in September 2026

I just sold a rental property, so I'm sitting on a big pile of cash right now. And as much as I'd love to blow $200,000 on the new Tesla Roadster, I'm way more boring and responsible than that.

So I've been weighing the boring options, starting with certificates of deposit (CDs). Thanks to the Fed's small rate bump in September, some top online CDs now pay around 4.00% APY.

Here's the thing: My high-yield savings account already pays a similar rate, with no lock-in required. And since I don't really see interest rates dropping anytime soon (if anything, it looks like there'll be another hike before the end of the year) there's no big incentive to choose a CD.

What a CD costs you when rates are climbing

When you lock in a CD, your rate is frozen for the entire term. That's great when rates are falling -- you keep earning a high APY while the market rate drops.

But when rates are being hiked, CDs are no bueno. Your money is locked in earning yesterday's lower rate.

That's exactly the risk today. The Fed's September hike was its first since 2023, and it hinted more could follow. Locking in my money at 4.00% APY sounds great, but if rates rise to 4.50% APY in a few months I'll be kicking myself.

Where I'm keeping my cash right now: a high-yield savings account

Right now, top high-yield savings accounts are also paying around the 4.00% APY range.

And some online banks have already started bumping yields even higher in response to the latest Fed meeting. Since APYs on savings accounts are variable, they take effect immediately.

The rate is only half the appeal, though. My money stays fully liquid, so I can move it anytime I want. And in today's uncertain world I kind of like that flexibility.