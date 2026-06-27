Forget CDs, Even With Rates at 4%. Here's Where I'd Put My Money Now

Published on June 27, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

I keep about $25,000 in cash for emergencies and short-term goals. It sits in a high-yield savings account, and right now I'm earning 4.00% APY. I have zero plans to move it into a CD, even with rates sitting right around that same 4.00%.

To me, CDs really only have an edge when rates are falling. And right now, they're holding steady (or even climbing later this year).

The case against locking up cash at 4%

A CD's one real advantage is a locked rate, and that advantage only pays off when rates fall. In mid-2026, that's not the bet I'd make. The Federal Reserve has held rates steady for four straight meetings, and the market now expects a possible hike later in 2026, not a cut.

So depositing my $25,000 into a 12-month CD would freeze my rate against a drop (or hike) I don't see coming.

Meanwhile, my high-yield savings account floats. If rates climb, my yield climbs too. There's also no penalty for touching the cash.

Start with what the money is for, not the rate

I think about my money in three buckets. There's cash I might need soon, money for goals a few years out, and money for the long haul.

A CD only fits that narrow middle, and right now I don't have many goals sitting two to three years out. My emergency fund can't live there, because emergencies don't wait for a maturity date. And CD returns aren't great enough for long-term growth.

So once I sort my money by job, the CD's use case nearly disappears.

Where I'm parking my cash in 2026

Here's where my cash actually lives. My roughly $25,000 emergency and short-term fund sits in a high-yield savings account paying 4.00%. It's safe, it's liquid, and it earns more than most CDs without the lockup.

If you want to compare options, start with the best high-yield savings accounts and go from there.

For long-term investing, I'm still socking away money into index funds in both my tax-advantaged retirement accounts and regular brokerage accounts. For money I won't touch for decades, it's the best place for growth given what stocks have historically returned.

The one time I'd still open a CD

There are stretches of life when I want less risk, not more return. As I get more serious about money and closer to retirement, a guaranteed number starts to matter more than squeezing out the best rate. In that season, a CD makes sense.

This isn't a rate decision or a term decision, it's a certainty decision. A CD locks in exactly what I'll earn and exactly what I'll have, no matter where rates go. When I want a plan I can count on for a big chunk of my money, that trade is worth it.

For now, though, I'm keeping my short-term cash in an HYSA. Liquid, earning a great APY, and mine to move anytime.

Ready to earn more on your savings? See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.