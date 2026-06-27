Forget CDs, Even With Rates at 4%. Here's Where I'd Put My Money Now

I keep about $25,000 in cash for emergencies and short-term goals. It sits in a high-yield savings account, and right now I'm earning 4.00% APY. I have zero plans to move it into a CD, even with rates sitting right around that same 4.00%.

To me, CDs really only have an edge when rates are falling. And right now, they're holding steady (or even climbing later this year).

The case against locking up cash at 4%

A CD's one real advantage is a locked rate, and that advantage only pays off when rates fall. In mid-2026, that's not the bet I'd make. The Federal Reserve has held rates steady for four straight meetings, and the market now expects a possible hike later in 2026, not a cut.

So depositing my $25,000 into a 12-month CD would freeze my rate against a drop (or hike) I don't see coming.

Meanwhile, my high-yield savings account floats. If rates climb, my yield climbs too. There's also no penalty for touching the cash.

Start with what the money is for, not the rate

I think about my money in three buckets. There's cash I might need soon, money for goals a few years out, and money for the long haul.

A CD only fits that narrow middle, and right now I don't have many goals sitting two to three years out. My emergency fund can't live there, because emergencies don't wait for a maturity date. And CD returns aren't great enough for long-term growth.

So once I sort my money by job, the CD's use case nearly disappears.

Where I'm parking my cash in 2026

Here's where my cash actually lives. My roughly $25,000 emergency and short-term fund sits in a high-yield savings account paying 4.00%. It's safe, it's liquid, and it earns more than most CDs without the lockup.

If you want to compare options, start with the best high-yield savings accounts and go from there.

For long-term investing, I'm still socking away money into index funds in both my tax-advantaged retirement accounts and regular brokerage accounts. For money I won't touch for decades, it's the best place for growth given what stocks have historically returned.

The one time I'd still open a CD

There are stretches of life when I want less risk, not more return. As I get more serious about money and closer to retirement, a guaranteed number starts to matter more than squeezing out the best rate. In that season, a CD makes sense.

This isn't a rate decision or a term decision, it's a certainty decision. A CD locks in exactly what I'll earn and exactly what I'll have, no matter where rates go. When I want a plan I can count on for a big chunk of my money, that trade is worth it.

For now, though, I'm keeping my short-term cash in an HYSA. Liquid, earning a great APY, and mine to move anytime.

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