Forget CDs, Even With Rates Over 4%. Here's Where I'd Put My Money Now

With interest rates on the decline, certificates of deposit (CDs) might seem like a smart place to stash your money. But the truth is that there are better ways to earn more on your cash -- and in some cases, you don't have to lock up your money to do it.

If flexibility and long-term growth matter to you -- or if you're fighting off high-interest debt -- there are much better uses for your cash. Here are three places to look before opening a CD.

1. Paying off debt: A top priority

First, if you're carrying high-interest debt -- say, on a credit card -- even the best CDs won't be able to help.

Right now, the average credit card APR is about 21%, according to the Federal Reserve. You could think of paying off credit card debt as a guaranteed 21% return, which CDs -- or most other investments, for that matter -- can't match.

That means saving with a CD while carrying high-interest debt is always a losing bet.

Make sure to pay off any and all debt before you think about investing. Then, once your debt's gone and you've built up an emergency fund -- about three to six months' worth of expenses -- you can start thinking about CDs.

2. High-yield savings accounts: Similar returns with more flexibility

Looking for a place to keep your emergency fund? Consider a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

Right now, the best HYSAs are paying APYs that rival top CDs -- and you won't have to lock up your money to earn them. Just like traditional savings accounts, HYSAs let you access your money anytime.

They're also FDIC-insured up to $250,000, so your money's just as safe. Plus, the best HYSAs don't charge monthly fees or have account minimums. In short, they're a great way to earn more and pay less while keeping total access to your cash.

3. Stocks: Stronger long-term growth

Finally, for any money you want to invest for the long haul, a CD isn't a great option either.

That's because over the last 30 years, the average return of the U.S. stock market was 9% per year, as measured by the S&P 500 Index. That's more than double the rate of the best CDs today.

The guaranteed return of CDs might sound nice -- but on the other hand, that return is limited. Over the long run, a simple S&P 500 index fund will almost definitely win out.

