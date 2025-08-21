Forget CDs, Even With Rates Over 4%. Here's Where I'd Put My Money Now

Over the past few years, CD rates have been pretty enticing. Locking in a 4.00%+ APY sounds like a great way to grow your savings, especially with widely expected rate cuts coming soon.

But, some top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) have kept pace with those top CD rates. And while they're not "locked in," personally I think the flexibility of an HYSA trumps the extra interest you might make in a short-term CD.

I track CD and HYSA rates constantly. And so far, it's never made sense for me to tie up money in a CD.

HYSAs are my go-to for short-term savings

Right now, some of the top high-yield savings accounts are still offering 4.00% APY or more.

That's a tiny bit shy of the top CD rates right now around the ~4.25% APY range. But, with an HYSA your cash isn't locked up.

The trade-off of course is that HYSA rates can fluctuate. APYs can drop at any time, without warning.

But to me, HYSAs are still the better move. I'd rather earn 4.00% with full access to my funds than lock in 4.25% and pay a penalty if I need the cash early.

I keep my emergency fund and short-term savings (like money for travel, home repairs, or a new surfboard) in an HYSA. I can access it anytime, move it between accounts in a day or two, and earn great interest right now.