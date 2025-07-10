Forget CDs, Even With Rates Over 4%. Here's Where to Put Your Money Instead

I've always thought of certificates of deposit (CDs) as a decent mid-term play. The rates are predictable. The risk is low. But they've never really clicked with me.

That's because CDs don't do much for two key goals:

If I need short-term flexibility , a CD just ties my money up.

, a CD just ties my money up. If I want long-term growth, CDs get left in the dust by higher investing returns.

Even now, with some CDs offering 4.00% APY, I'd rather keep my cash in accounts that give me more control, or grow it in assets with higher upside.

Here's where I'd put my money instead.

Short term: A high-yield savings account

If you're saving for something in the next year or two (like a vacation or new car) your money needs to stay safe, liquid, and ideally earn big interest.

That's where high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) shine. Some top online banks are offering near 4.00% APYs, and your money remains fully accessible.

Here are of the top perks of HYSAs:

No early withdrawal penalties

FDIC insurance on balances (up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank)

on balances (up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank) Many online banks offer no fees, no minimum balances, and unlimited transfers.

I've personally kept my ~$25,000 emergency fund in an HYSA earning above 4.00% for the last couple years. And it's really paying off. I get nearly the same interest rate as some of the best 1-year CDs, but without any lockup.

Check out today's top HYSA rates and start earning more on your cash savings.

Long term: Low-cost index funds

CDs and savings accounts protect your money. But if you want your money to grow over the long term, investing is where the real power is.

Over the past 30 years, the S&P 500 has returned an average of about 10% annually. That's more than double today's top savings account and CD rates.

And when compounded over many years, the difference is mind-blowing.

Here's an example of how $10,000 would grow over decades at either a 4% or 10% average rate of return: