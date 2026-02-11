Forget CDs in 2026. Here's Why I'm Keeping My Cash in High-Yield Savings

Since I'm a personal finance nerd, most people assume I chase every last cent in interest possible. And while… yes, maybe that's partly true (I do want the absolute highest APY for my savings), I also care deeply about flexibility, access, and sleeping well at night.

So I'd gladly give up a few extra bucks in interest if it means I can tap my money anytime, without penalties or restrictions.

That's why, even with CD rates still holding up decently in early 2026, I'm sticking with my high-yield savings account (HYSA). Here are my thoughts.

1. Flexibility comes first for me

Holding cash is about more than just earning interest. It's about being able to use it when you need to.

That's the biggest reason I'm using a high-yield savings account to store my funds. I want the money to be fully liquid and have the ability to move it instantly for any reason.

With a CD, the moment you deposit your money, you give up that flexibility. Your funds are locked in for a set term. And if you pull the money out early, and you lose a chunk of interest as a penalty.

And yes, the guaranteed CD rate might be nice in theory. But if I need the cash tomorrow, it doesn't matter what the APY was. I just want access.

2. CDs aren't offering a big enough rate edge

Right now, most of the top CDs are paying between 3.50% and 4.00% APY. That's nearly identical to what I'm seeing as available for top high-yield savings accounts.

If CDs were paying significantly more, it could be a little more interesting. But with rates this close together, the immediate difference is tiny.

Plus, rates don't appear to be dropping off a cliff anytime soon. The Fed is expected to make maybe one to two rate cuts this year. But even if my HYSA dips to 3.50% APY, the earnings difference still wouldn't be big enough to change my mind.