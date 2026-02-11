Forget CDs in 2026. Here's Why I'm Keeping My Cash in High-Yield Savings
Since I'm a personal finance nerd, most people assume I chase every last cent in interest possible. And while… yes, maybe that's partly true (I do want the absolute highest APY for my savings), I also care deeply about flexibility, access, and sleeping well at night.
So I'd gladly give up a few extra bucks in interest if it means I can tap my money anytime, without penalties or restrictions.
That's why, even with CD rates still holding up decently in early 2026, I'm sticking with my high-yield savings account (HYSA). Here are my thoughts.
1. Flexibility comes first for me
Holding cash is about more than just earning interest. It's about being able to use it when you need to.
That's the biggest reason I'm using a high-yield savings account to store my funds. I want the money to be fully liquid and have the ability to move it instantly for any reason.
With a CD, the moment you deposit your money, you give up that flexibility. Your funds are locked in for a set term. And if you pull the money out early, and you lose a chunk of interest as a penalty.
And yes, the guaranteed CD rate might be nice in theory. But if I need the cash tomorrow, it doesn't matter what the APY was. I just want access.
2. CDs aren't offering a big enough rate edge
Right now, most of the top CDs are paying between 3.50% and 4.00% APY. That's nearly identical to what I'm seeing as available for top high-yield savings accounts.
If CDs were paying significantly more, it could be a little more interesting. But with rates this close together, the immediate difference is tiny.
Plus, rates don't appear to be dropping off a cliff anytime soon. The Fed is expected to make maybe one to two rate cuts this year. But even if my HYSA dips to 3.50% APY, the earnings difference still wouldn't be big enough to change my mind.
Right now I keep my savings with LendingClub, earning 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. It's a great, no-frills account option if you're looking for a better place to store your cash right now.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. HYSA just fits the way I manage money
My wife and I usually keep around $20K in our savings account. That covers our emergency fund, travel, and random life curveballs.
It's not money we're trying to grow long-term -- we just want it to stay safe, earn solid interest, and be ready when we need it.
A CD doesn't really fit that picture. It's more of a set-it-and-forget-it vehicle when you want a fixed rate that gives you peace of mind and predictable returns.
CDs still have their place
Even though I'm team HYSA right now, I'm not anti-CD.
CDs are still a great option for certain goals -- especially if you've got a chunk of cash you won't need for a while. You get more structure, stability, and a guaranteed return. That can be really good for folks who value predictability (or if you want to remove the temptation to dip into your savings).
And a blended strategy works too. Many people deploy their cash into several different buckets to get the best of different products. Liquid funds in an HYSA, and CDs for longer-term savings.
There's no one-size-fits-all answer.
But for me, in 2026, I'd rather earn a top APY with daily access to my cash. Right now I don't think CD's have enough incentive for me to lock up my cash.
Want to earn more while keeping your savings flexible? See the best high-yield savings accounts available today.
