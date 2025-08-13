From $0.20 to $83 a Month: The Easiest Money I've Ever Made

Back when I kept my emergency fund in a Chase checking account, it earned a grand total of $2.50 in interest. Per year. Pretty insulting, actually, because I usually keep about $25,000 as a floating balance. Then I moved all that cash into a high-yield savings account (HYSA) earning 4.00% APY. Suddenly, my monthly interest checks jumped to about $83 per month. In fact, I've earned over $2,000 in bank interest just the past couple years. That's why I call it the easiest money I've ever made. Just a simple account switch that took less than 10 minutes. Don't overlook the interest -- it all adds up Most people don't pay much attention to bank interest (and honestly, I don't blame them). It's hard to fathom how tiny APYs can add up to much money. Here's what the numbers look like with a traditional savings account earning 0.01% vs. a 4.00% HYSA:

Balance 0.01% APY (Big Bank) 4.00% APY (HYSA) $5,000 $0.50 $200 $10,000 $1 $400 $25,000 $3 $1,000 $50,000 $5 $2,000 Data source: Author's calculations.

That's real money you can actually notice. It's enough to cover a few bills, add to a vacation fund, or invest for the future. Personally, I let all my interest build up and compound in my account. But just last month, I took out $2,000 and bought an old rusty Jeep as a hobby project. I like to think "my bank interest paid for that!" My two bank set-up I didn't ditch my old bank completely. I've been with Chase for years, and I still like having my checking account there for daily stuff -- paychecks, bill payments, and the occasional ATM run. So instead of moving everything, I only transferred my savings pile over to the HYSA. Now my "everyday money" stays in Chase, and my "don't touch it unless you have to" money sits in the high-yield account, earning way more interest. The best part is my two accounts are "linked" on the back end. I can initiate money transfers from either bank's mobile app, and the funds transfer in a day or two. Having a two-bank set-up sounds annoying. But it's really not that bad, and definitely worth the interest I'm earning.

