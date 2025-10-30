Get 4.50% APY: Beat Inflation in 30 Minutes With One Simple Switch

Anyone with money in the bank, listen up: The 12-month inflation rate hit 3.0% in September. That means any money you have sitting in low-APY savings accounts has quietly lost value over the last year.

Fortunately, there's a better way to save: A high-yield savings account (HYSA), the best of which are offering up to 4.50% APY at the moment. That means every $10,000 you keep in savings could earn you $450 a year in interest -- all for taking a half hour or less to switch banks.

Here's what to know.

Traditional banks vs. HYSAs: An easy decision

Right now, the average savings APY is just 0.40%. That means with a top HYSA, you could be earning 10 times more in interest just for one simple switch.

Here's how much you'd make with different balance amounts: