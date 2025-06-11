Get an APY Boost and up to a $300 Bonus When You Open This Savings Account
KEY POINTS
- SoFi® is offering up to 4.00% APY (normally up to 3.80%) with +0.20% boost on savings for up to six months on new accounts and a cash bonus for new accounts with qualifying direct deposits. Terms apply.
- You'll pay no monthly fees, no overdraft fees, and need no minimum balance fees.
- This is a limited-time offer, so jump on it while you can!
There's a hot new savings offer in town!
For a limited time, you can open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) and earn up to $300 in welcome cash, plus get a 0.20% APY boost for six months with qualifying direct deposits. Terms apply.
That can bump your rate to up to 4.00% APY, which is a huge upgrade over traditional banks.
Here are all the details.
How to get the cash bonus and APY boost
To earn the promo, you'll need to be a new customer and complete some direct deposit requirements.
Here are the steps to qualify for the cash bonus:
- Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC)
- Set up eligible direct deposits of at least $5,000 within a 25-day period to get the $300 maximum
So basically, if you already get paid by direct deposit, it's just a matter of switching it over to SoFi®.
If you don't have $5,000 in direct deposits, you can still snag a $50 bonus if you direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999.99.
To earn up to 4.00% APY (0.20% APY boost for six months with qualifying direct deposits. Terms apply.) you just need to direct deposit any amount every month. After that, the APY will drop to the standard 3.80% -- which is still competitive.
Don't miss out on this limited-time deal -- Open your SoFi® account today before the offer is gone.
Comparing SoFi®'s APY to regular savings accounts
SoFi® offers one of the best high-yield savings accounts available today.
To see how powerful a high annual percentage yield really is, let's compare it to the national average savings rate -- which is 0.42% right now.
If you opened a new SoFi® account and had $10,000 deposited, here's what you'd earn in interest with the promo rate vs. the national average over six months:
|APY
|Interest Earned
|0.42%
|$21
|up to 4.00% (+0.20% APY boost for six months with qualifying direct deposits. Terms apply.)
|$200
That's a $179 difference over just six months. If you earned the $300 bonus cash, you'd be $479 ahead of keeping your savings in an average account.
Other SoFi® perks you'll love
Aside from the high APY and bonus cash, SoFi®'s checking and savings combo has a bunch of built-in features that make banking simple and stress-free.
Here's what you get:
- No minimum balance to open or maintain
- No account fees (no overdraft, monthly, or maintenance charges)
- Overdraft coverage up to $50 when you set up direct deposit
- Early paycheck access (up to two days early)
- Access to 55,000+ ATMs within the Allpoint network
I've been recommending SoFi® to friends and family for a while now. And that's without the welcome offer! It's a solid, no-fuss bank you'll love to work with.
What are you waiting for?
This is a great offer, especially if you're the kind of person who prefers set-it-and-forget-it savings.
Between the up to $300 welcome bonus, 0.20% APY boost for six months, and no monthly fees, SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) delivers real value without the usual bank headaches.
And hey, even if you just park some emergency cash here, that's money working harder for you every single day.
New customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months + up to $300 bonus with eligible direct deposits. Terms apply. Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) today to get started.
