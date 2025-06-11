Get an APY Boost and up to a $300 Bonus When You Open This Savings Account

There's a hot new savings offer in town!

For a limited time, you can open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) and earn up to $300 in welcome cash, plus get a 0.20% APY boost for six months with qualifying direct deposits. Terms apply.

That can bump your rate to up to 4.00% APY, which is a huge upgrade over traditional banks.

Here are all the details.

How to get the cash bonus and APY boost

To earn the promo, you'll need to be a new customer and complete some direct deposit requirements.

Here are the steps to qualify for the cash bonus:

Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC)

account (Member FDIC) Set up eligible direct deposits of at least $5,000 within a 25-day period to get the $300 maximum

So basically, if you already get paid by direct deposit, it's just a matter of switching it over to SoFi®.

If you don't have $5,000 in direct deposits, you can still snag a $50 bonus if you direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999.99.

To earn up to 4.00% APY (0.20% APY boost for six months with qualifying direct deposits. Terms apply.) you just need to direct deposit any amount every month. After that, the APY will drop to the standard 3.80% -- which is still competitive.

Don't miss out on this limited-time deal -- Open your SoFi® account today before the offer is gone.

Comparing SoFi®'s APY to regular savings accounts

SoFi® offers one of the best high-yield savings accounts available today.

To see how powerful a high annual percentage yield really is, let's compare it to the national average savings rate -- which is 0.42% right now.

If you opened a new SoFi® account and had $10,000 deposited, here's what you'd earn in interest with the promo rate vs. the national average over six months: