Give Your Savings a 4.10% APY Boost Before the Next Fed Meeting

If you've been following interest rates this year, you know the window for strong savings yields is starting to narrow. The Fed already cut rates once in September, and with another meeting coming up later this month, many banks are trimming APYs before the next announcement.

But a few accounts are still holding firm, and one in particular has caught my attention.

A standout 4.10% APY without the hoops

Right now, the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account is paying 4.10% APY -- one of the stronger yields still available in October. What makes it noteworthy isn't just the rate, but the structure: no minimum balance, no bonus tiers, and no hoops to jump through. Every dollar earns the same APY, whether you're saving a few hundred or a few thousand.

At that rate, a $20,000 balance would earn roughly $820 a year, or about $410 in six months, while remaining FDIC-insured and fee-free. For comparison, traditional banks are still paying a national average 0.40%, and several well-known online competitors have already slipped closer to 3.40% APY.