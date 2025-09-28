Got $50K Sitting in the Bank? Here's Why That Could Be a Mistake

Published on Sept. 28, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Let's be honest: having $50,000 in cash feels pretty great. You've got breathing room, options, and peace of mind. But if that money is just sitting in a standard checking account earning 0.01% APY, you're not just missing out on growth -- you're quietly losing money every single day.

In fact, if you leave $50,000 untouched in a checking account for five years, you could lose more than $7,000 in purchasing power with a 3% inflation rate.

That's why letting cash just sit can be one of the biggest (and sneakiest) money mistakes.

Here are three better ways to put that $50,000 to use.

Start with a high-yield savings account

If your cash is parked in a regular bank account, the very first move is simple: move most of it into a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

An HYSA is just like a regular savings account, except it pays way more interest.

Right now, the best HYSAs are offering APYs around 4.00% or more. That's over 400 times what most traditional banks offer on regular savings accounts.

If you moved a full $50,000 into an account earning 4.00% APY, you'd be looking at $2,000 in interest over the course of a year -- with zero market risk and access to your funds anytime you need.

Most top high-yield savings accounts offer:

  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000
  • No monthly fees
  • Full liquidity (you can withdraw whenever you want)

You don't have to move all of your money. But even putting $20,000 to $30,000 into an HYSA can make a big difference in your passive income.

Start saving more today. Explore the best high-yield savings accounts here.

Build a CD ladder for guaranteed returns

Certificates of deposit (CDs) let you lock in today's high interest rates for a set term. And with top rates around 4.00% to 4.50%, they're a low-risk way to boost your returns while maintaining access to your money in the short term.

A "CD ladder" would mean spreading your $50,000 across several CDs with staggered maturity dates. For example:

  • $10,000 in a 6-month CD
  • $10,000 in a 12-month CD
  • $10,000 in an 18-month CD
  • $10,000 in a 24-month CD
  • $10,000 in a 36-month CD

This example would let you lock in today's top rates, and periodically give you access to $10,000 when each CD matures over a three-year period.

Check out top CD rates and build your own ladder here.

Invest for long-term growth

If you've already built a solid emergency fund (say, $20,000), consider investing the rest for long-term growth. Historically, the stock market has averaged around 10% annual returns, especially with a diversified low-cost index fund like the S&P 500.

Here's how a $30,000 investment could grow over time, with an average 10% annual growth rate:

Time Invested Future Value
5 years $48,315
10 years $77,812
20 years $201,825
30 years $523,482
Data source: Author's calculations.

Crazy, right? Investing $30,000 today could turn into over half a million in a few decades.

I'll be honest… putting a big lump sum into the market can feel terrifying. I once dumped over $100,000 into index funds after selling a rental, and I was sweating bullets for weeks.

But once I stopped looking at it daily and gave it a chance to grow, I felt way better. Honestly that was years ago and my money has more than doubled since then.

Long-term investing rewards patience.

If you're not ready to go all-in at once, you can always dollar-cost average. This means investing smaller amounts regularly, like $2,000 per month for a year. It's a great way to smooth out market volatility.

Even better, use a robo-advisor or automated investing app to stay on track without second-guessing every move.

See the best investing apps for beginners and start growing your nest egg.

Don't let your cash just sit there

Letting $50,000 sit in a low-interest account isn't just a missed opportunity -- it's an invisible financial leak.

Whether it's earning 4.00% in a high-yield savings account, stacking up CD returns, or growing in a long-term investment portfolio, your money deserves better.

You don't need to choose just one path, either. Combining savings, CDs, and investing gives you a balanced, powerful approach to short-term security and long-term wealth.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.