Got a Holiday Bonus? Here's How to Stretch It, Grow It, and Still Have Some Fun

I still remember my first Christmas bonus back in 2008. My boss handed me a check for $100. That was pretty much what I spent in one night at the bars back then (hey, I was 22 -- don't judge me).

But honestly I was just grateful to have a bonus at all.

If you're getting a holiday bonus this year, whether it's $100 or $100,000, it has serious potential if you put it in the right place.

Here are some smart options to consider for that money.

First, treat yourself a little

Before we get into the smart-money stuff, I'm a big believer in celebrating money wins and treating yourself a little with unexpected money. A bonus is a win, after all.

I'm not saying blow it all. Just carve off a small slice for something you genuinely love.

A simple guideline is splitting your bonus 50/50. Half for fun, half for your future.

If you want to save more, I think that's a great move. Any dollars you sock away can put you in a better spot later. But you're an adult and you get to decide the amount you spend or save.

Alright -- fun handled. Let's talk about how to make the rest of that bonus work for you.

1. Pay down high-interest debt

If you've got credit card debt or any loan charging double-digit interest, this is your first stop.

Paying off debt is basically a guaranteed return, and better than any savings account or investment in the short run.

Think of it this way: if your card charges 22% APR, knocking down $500 of that balance is like earning a risk-free 22% return. Nothing else comes close to that kind of ROI.

If you're staring at a mountain of debt, tossing your entire bonus at it might be the smartest move. Or you could look into 0% intro APR balance transfer cards for extra breathing room.

2. Build (or refill) your emergency fund in a high-yield savings account

After debt, the next power move is padding your emergency fund. And a high-yield savings account (HYSA) is the easiest place to grow it.

HYSAs are just like normal bank accounts… but the interest rate is bonkers. I'm talking like 400x the interest rate of a typical checking account.

Some of today's top online banks are paying well above 4.00% APY right now. That's an amazing rate for just keeping your money in the right bank account.