Had $25K in a Bank of America Savings Account for 5 Years? You Just Lost $5,000 in Interest

Right now, if you've got money sitting in a standard Bank of America savings account, it's earning just 0.01% APY.

On a $25,000 balance, that's $2.50 per year. Not even enough to buy a tall 1-pump vanilla latte at Starbucks. (I know -- mine this morning cost over $7! Rant article coming later.)

But meanwhile, several top FDIC-insured online banks are paying 4.00% APY or more right now. At that rate, $25,000 earns $1,000 in interest every year -- enough to cover a weekend getaway, a month of groceries, or about 142 tall vanilla lattes.

I track APYs and review banks for a living. Here's how to pick a better account and start earning real interest.

How much interest are you really missing?

Here's what five years of savings growth looks like at BofA's 0.01% APY compared to a competitive high-yield savings account (HYSA) paying 4.00% APY with a $25,000 balance: