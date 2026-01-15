Had $25K in a Wells Fargo Savings Account for 5 Years? You Just Lost $5,000 in Interest

If you've been keeping your money in a Wells Fargo savings account, you're not alone. I did the same for years -- until I realized I'd been missing out on thousands of dollars in interest.

Fun fact: Wells Fargo's standard savings account has an interest rate of just 0.01% APY. That means if you kept $25,000 in your account, you were earning just $2.50 a year.

Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) have offered APYs of 4.00% or higher over the last few years -- so that $25,000 could've been earning you $1,000 or more a year.

Here's how the math works, and why it's not too late to switch today.

Get hundreds more a year for moving your money

Here's a simplified example: Let's say you kept $25,000 in savings with Wells Fargo over the last five years. At Wells Fargo's 0.01% APY, you earned about $12.50 in interest in that stretch -- enough to buy a nice Taco Bell dinner.

On the other hand, an account offering 4.00% APY could have earned you $1,000 a year on that same balance -- about $5,000 over five years.

Keep in mind that this example doesn't account for things like compounding interest, fluctuating rates, or changes in your account balance. But the point stands that in the long run, high-yield savings accounts offer much better returns.

They can also come with features like:

No account fees or minimum deposit requirements

No-fee overdraft coverage

FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional banks

I opened my new account in minutes

It took me less than half an hour to open my new account -- and I did it all from the comfort of my couch.

Here's how to do it:

Compare top options. Look for HYSAs with a high APY and no fees. Apply online. Applications are usually quick and easy. Transfer your funds to your new account. Move direct deposits and other automatic transfers to your new account, too.

Even if you don't have tens of thousands in the bank, opening an HYSA is well worth your time. Just a few minutes can mean hundreds more in savings every year, and your money's just as safe and accessible as it was in your old, dusty Wells Fargo account.

