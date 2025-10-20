Had $25K in a Wells Fargo Savings Account for 5 Years? You Just Lost $5,000 in Interest

Bad news, Wells Fargo members: You probably missed out on thousands of dollars in interest over the last five years.

Let me explain.

Wells Fargo's standard savings account pays just 0.01% APY. That means if you kept $25,000 in savings, you earned a whopping $2.50 a year.

Meanwhile, for the past few years, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) have been offering APYs of 4.00% or higher. That means that same $25,000 could've been earning you $1,000 a year.

Here's how the math breaks down -- and what you can do about it today.

Hundreds or thousands more a year for switching

Let's say you kept $25,000 in savings with Wells Fargo over the last five years. With a 0.01% APY, you earned $12.50 in interest over half a decade -- enough to buy a Chipotle burrito.

Compare that to a high-yield savings account that offered 4.00% APY over that span. That same $25,000 would have earned you $1,000 a year, or $5,000 over five years.

This is a simplified example that doesn't account for compounding interest, fluctuating rates, or changes in your account balance. APYs were lower than 4.00% five years ago, but higher in late 2023 and 2024.

The point, though, is that over the years, high-yield savings accounts offer much better returns -- all without any work required once you make the switch.