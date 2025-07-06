Had the Same Bank Account for 20 Years? It's Time to Switch Now -- Here's Why

Right now, the average savings account pays just 0.38% APY. The average checking account is even lower, at 0.07% APY. That's less than a dollar a year in interest on a $200 balance.

But some of today's top banks are offering 4.00% APY or more for high-yield accounts. I'm using one personally and earned $798 in interest last year alone. Oh yeah, and my bank has no fees, account minimums, or the clunky tech of old-school institutions.

If you've been with the same bank for two decades, you're probably leaving money (and modern features) on the table. Here's what you could gain by switching.

Earn up to 10x more interest

The biggest reason to ditch your outdated bank account is higher interest. Way higher.

Traditional banks are notoriously stingy when it comes to paying interest. Meanwhile, modern online banks are fighting for your business by offering high-yield savings accounts (HYSA) with rates of 4.00% APY or more.

This can mean earning a LOT more money on your savings. Here's the difference interest can make with a $10,000 balance over the course of a year: