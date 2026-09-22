Happen Bank Just Raised Its Savings APY to 4.20% -- Here's What to Know

I keep a big pile of cash for emergencies at Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub), so I pay close attention when its rates move. This week, they moved in my favor! The account's high-yield savings APY just bumped up to 4.20%.

That means I earn more interest for doing practically nothing.

Why savings rates are climbing again

Savings rates are ticking up because the Federal Reserve just raised interest rates.

On Sept. 16, the Fed lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter point, to a target range of 3.75% to 4.00%. That's its first rate hike since 2023.

When the Fed raises rates, banks usually follow by paying savers more. Online banks are usually the quickest to react.

Happen Bank just increased its APY from 4.00% to 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. This is one of the top rates you'll find anywhere right now, and one of the reasons I keep my cash there.