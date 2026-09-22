Happen Bank Just Raised Its Savings APY to 4.20% -- Here's What to Know

Published on Sept. 22, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

I keep a big pile of cash for emergencies at Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub), so I pay close attention when its rates move. This week, they moved in my favor! The account's high-yield savings APY just bumped up to 4.20%.

That means I earn more interest for doing practically nothing.

Why savings rates are climbing again

Savings rates are ticking up because the Federal Reserve just raised interest rates.

On Sept. 16, the Fed lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter point, to a target range of 3.75% to 4.00%. That's its first rate hike since 2023.

When the Fed raises rates, banks usually follow by paying savers more. Online banks are usually the quickest to react.

Happen Bank just increased its APY from 4.00% to 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. This is one of the top rates you'll find anywhere right now, and one of the reasons I keep my cash there.

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
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= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

What 4.20% APY earns in interest

On a $10,000 balance, a 4.20% APY earns exactly $420 a year in interest.

For context, the national average savings account pays only 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. That same $10,000 balance would only earn $38 per year in interest.

Here's what the gap looks like across different balances:

Balance At 4.20% APY At 0.38% (National Average)
$10,000 $420 $38
$25,000 $1,050 $95
$50,000 $2,100 $190
Data source: Author's calculations.

My balance is pretty huge right now -- I just sold a rental property and am keeping a large chunk of the proceeds liquid. Rates matter more when your balance is bigger, so I'm really happy my Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account is increasing the APY.

Compare rates across all top high-yield savings accounts right now.

Why Happen Bank earned our top savings award

Happen Bank's high-yield savings account is one I recommend often, and not just because I use it. The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account earned our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.

Aside from the rate, it has:

  • No monthly fees
  • No minimum balances
  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000
  • Unlimited transfers with high limits
  • ATM card (with unlimited ATM fee reimbursements)

To lock in the top 4.20% APY rate, you need to transfer at least $250 a month into the account. It doesn't have to be a paycheck deposit -- any transfer will work.

This is really the only catch, and it's a small one. When I signed up I just created a recurring transfer from my checking to savings on the 1st of every month for $250. It qualifies me for the top rate and I never have to think about it.

The easy win for your money

Rate hikes don't always help everyday people. Anyone with variable-rate debt (e.g. credit card debt) will be squeezed even more by higher interest rates.

But for savers like me, APY increases are welcome. My idle cash is earning more this week than last, and I'm happy about that.

If your emergency fund is earning next to nothing, now's a great moment to fix that. Opening a high-yield account takes about 10 minutes, and your rate starts working the moment you put funds in.

Read our full Happen Bank LevelUp Savings review to learn more and open an account.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.