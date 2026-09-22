Happen Bank Just Raised Its Savings APY to 4.20% -- Here's What to Know
I keep a big pile of cash for emergencies at Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub), so I pay close attention when its rates move. This week, they moved in my favor! The account's high-yield savings APY just bumped up to 4.20%.
That means I earn more interest for doing practically nothing.
Why savings rates are climbing again
Savings rates are ticking up because the Federal Reserve just raised interest rates.
On Sept. 16, the Fed lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter point, to a target range of 3.75% to 4.00%. That's its first rate hike since 2023.
When the Fed raises rates, banks usually follow by paying savers more. Online banks are usually the quickest to react.
Happen Bank just increased its APY from 4.00% to 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. This is one of the top rates you'll find anywhere right now, and one of the reasons I keep my cash there.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
What 4.20% APY earns in interest
On a $10,000 balance, a 4.20% APY earns exactly $420 a year in interest.
For context, the national average savings account pays only 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. That same $10,000 balance would only earn $38 per year in interest.
Here's what the gap looks like across different balances:
|Balance
|At 4.20% APY
|At 0.38% (National Average)
|$10,000
|$420
|$38
|$25,000
|$1,050
|$95
|$50,000
|$2,100
|$190
My balance is pretty huge right now -- I just sold a rental property and am keeping a large chunk of the proceeds liquid. Rates matter more when your balance is bigger, so I'm really happy my Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account is increasing the APY.
Compare rates across all top high-yield savings accounts right now.
Why Happen Bank earned our top savings award
Happen Bank's high-yield savings account is one I recommend often, and not just because I use it. The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account earned our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.
Aside from the rate, it has:
- No monthly fees
- No minimum balances
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000
- Unlimited transfers with high limits
- ATM card (with unlimited ATM fee reimbursements)
To lock in the top 4.20% APY rate, you need to transfer at least $250 a month into the account. It doesn't have to be a paycheck deposit -- any transfer will work.
This is really the only catch, and it's a small one. When I signed up I just created a recurring transfer from my checking to savings on the 1st of every month for $250. It qualifies me for the top rate and I never have to think about it.
The easy win for your money
Rate hikes don't always help everyday people. Anyone with variable-rate debt (e.g. credit card debt) will be squeezed even more by higher interest rates.
But for savers like me, APY increases are welcome. My idle cash is earning more this week than last, and I'm happy about that.
If your emergency fund is earning next to nothing, now's a great moment to fix that. Opening a high-yield account takes about 10 minutes, and your rate starts working the moment you put funds in.
Read our full Happen Bank LevelUp Savings review to learn more and open an account.
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