Happen Bank Now Pays 4.20% APY on Savings -- 11X the National Average
I keep my emergency fund (about $20,000) at Happen Bank, in a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account. Right now it pays 4.20% APY, one of the best you'll find anywhere online.
To earn the top rate, you need at least $250 of incoming monthly deposits. But it doesn't need to be direct deposits -- any incoming transfers qualify.
Here's why that setup is worth moving your money for.
What 4.20% APY earns you versus an average bank
Happen Bank earned our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026, and the APY is a big reason why.
Right now, the average savings account pays just 0.37% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. This account pays more than 11X that.
On the roughly $20,000 I keep there, 4.20% APY works out to about $840 a year in interest. The same balance at an average bank would earn me around $74.
That's a huge difference for cash that mostly just sits in reserve all year.
Rates move over time, but I've watched this account stay near the top the whole time I've banked here.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Why the $250 monthly deposit works in your favor
The one catch with this account is that you need to make at least $250 in monthly deposits to keep earning the top APY.
If you fall short of that, you drop to the standard rate of 3.00% APY (which actually still beats most banks by a mile).
I'll be honest, that deposit requirement made me a little hesitant when I first opened an account. But once I actually set it up, I realized it's just not a big deal.
In fact, I've grown to love it. It works like a built-in forced savings feature. I just set up an automatic $250 transfer from my checking to my savings on the first of every month, and then I forget about it. The balance grows quietly in the background while I get on with my life.
No fees, no minimums, and quick access to your cash
Happen Bank doesn't have any monthly account fees. There's also no minimum to open, and no minimum balance you need to keep.
Another cool thing is that it comes with an ATM card, tied directly to the savings account. This is pretty rare for high-yield savings accounts -- usually you need to transfer money to a checking account before you can take it out.
Transfers in and out are free, and it even reimburses ATM fees if you use an out-of-network machine.
For an emergency fund, that quick and free access is the whole point.
How to move your savings to Happen Bank
I recommend Happen Bank LevelUp Savings and use it currently myself. The 4.20% APY will easily earn me over $800 in interest in a year -- 11X what I'd earn at a bank paying average rates.
If you're earning pennies in interest right now on your savings, it's worth moving that cash to a top high-yield savings account.
Opening an account takes a few minutes, and linking your existing checking account makes it easy to move cash back and forth.
And don't worry about safety. Happen Bank is FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, the same coverage your current bank carries.
For a closer look at how it works, here's our full Happen Bank LevelUp Savings review.
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