Happen Bank Now Pays 4.20% APY on Savings -- 11X the National Average

I keep my emergency fund (about $20,000) at Happen Bank, in a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account. Right now it pays 4.20% APY, one of the best you'll find anywhere online.

To earn the top rate, you need at least $250 of incoming monthly deposits. But it doesn't need to be direct deposits -- any incoming transfers qualify.

Here's why that setup is worth moving your money for.

What 4.20% APY earns you versus an average bank

Happen Bank earned our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026, and the APY is a big reason why.

Right now, the average savings account pays just 0.37% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. This account pays more than 11X that.

On the roughly $20,000 I keep there, 4.20% APY works out to about $840 a year in interest. The same balance at an average bank would earn me around $74.

That's a huge difference for cash that mostly just sits in reserve all year.

Rates move over time, but I've watched this account stay near the top the whole time I've banked here.