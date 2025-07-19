Have $50K in Savings? Here's What to Do With It

Having $50,000 in cash stashed away feels awesome -- until you realize inflation is quietly nibbling away at its value. If it's just sitting in a regular checking account earning 0.01%, that money is likely hurting your finances more than it's helping.

Instead of letting it idle, you can easily put it to work in a low-risk way. Or plant the seeds for long-term wealth.

Here are three smart ways to put $50,000 to work, based on your goals.

1. Park some cash in a high-yield savings account

The first and easiest win is moving part of your money into a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

Some of today's top HYSAs are offering around 4.00% APY. (That's over 57X more interest than the national average checking account at 0.07%!)

If you put all $50,000 into an HYSA earning 4.00% APY, you'll earn over $2,000 in interest over the next year, with zero risk and full liquidity.

Most HYSAs also offer:

FDIC insurance up to $250,000

No monthly fees

Easy access to your cash if you need it

You don't have to move the entire $50,000. Even shifting $25,000 can dramatically increase your passive income.

Start saving more today -- Explore all the top high-yield savings accounts here

2. Use a CD ladder to boost short-term returns

Next up is certificates of deposit (CDs). These short term investments let you lock in today's interest rates for a fixed time.

Right now, some of the best CD rates are around 4.00% APY or slightly higher depending on the term.

But here's a clever strategy… You can build a "CD ladder" by spreading your 50,000 across multiple CDs with staggered maturity dates. That way, you'll get better rates and regular access to your cash.

Here's an example of a CD ladder with $50,000:

$10,000 in a 6-month CD $10,000 in a 12-month CD $10,000 in an 18-month CD $10,000 in a 24-month CD $10,000 in a 36-month CD

As each CD matures, you roll it into a new 3-year CD -- keeping the ladder going while locking in higher returns.