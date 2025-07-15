Have a Bank of America Savings Account? You're Probably Missing Out on $300-Plus a Year

Bank of America is a big, popular bank, with thousands of branches and millions of customers.

And those millions of customers are getting a terrible return on their savings.

Bank of America's standard savings account offers a shockingly low annual percentage yield (APY) of just 0.01%. Even if you're a Preferred Rewards member with over $100,000 across your Bank of America accounts, the APY only increases by a few hundredths of a percent -- that's just sad.

Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts pay APYs of about 4.00% or more -- 100 times as much as Bank of America's top rate.

Let's break down how much that difference can cost you -- and how to make the switch in minutes.

You might be leaving hundreds of dollars on the table every year

According to the latest Federal Reserve data, the median balance for U.S. transaction accounts (checking, savings, etc.) was around $8,000 as of 2022.

If you have that amount in savings, here's how much interest you could earn over time: