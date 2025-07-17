Have a Wells Fargo Savings Account? You're Probably Missing Out on $300-Plus a Year

If you're still keeping your cash in a Wells Fargo savings account, you're probably losing out on a few hundred dollars of easy cash every year.

The bank's APY on its standard savings account is just 0.01%, far below the national average of 0.38%, per the Federal Reserve. And not only that, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering around 4.00% APY or more -- 400 times higher than what Wells Fargo offers (yes, you read that right).

Here's how easy it is to move your money and earn hundreds more per year on your savings.

Earn more by making one simple switch

Let's say you have $8,000 in your Wells Fargo savings account. At 0.01% APY, you'd earn $0.80 in interest over a full year -- not exactly raking it in.

Compare that to a high-yield savings account that offers 4.00% APY. At that rate, you'd earn $320 on your savings -- over $300 more per year, just for opening an account and moving your money. It's that simple.

Switching accounts is fast and easy

Opening a new HYSA is very simple and usually takes no more than half an hour. Here's what to do:

Find a high-yield savings account with no fees and a high APY Open the account online -- most applications can be completed in minutes Transfer your savings to your new account Move all automatic transfers tied to your old account Close the old account after a few weeks if you're not using it -- especially if it charges fees

It's that simple. Once you get everything situated in your new account, you'll start earning way more in APY and, in all likelihood, enjoying a much sleeker and cleaner interface than your old Wells Fargo account.