Here's Exactly What Banks Don't Want You to Do With Your Money

Banks make most of their money by paying you a tiny interest rate on your savings. Then they lend your money out at 7%, 18%, maybe 25% on credit cards and loans. The bigger the gap, the more they earn.

That means banks don't want you shopping around for other options offering higher rates. But here's how to do exactly that.

Move your savings to a higher rate

Most large banks still pay around 0.01% APY on a standard savings account, but many online high-yield savings accounts are paying closer to 4.00% APY.

That difference sounds small until you run the math.

Keep $20,000 in a big bank savings account at 0.01% and you'll earn about $2 in a year.

Move that same $20,000 to a 4.00% account and you'll earn about $800.

That's a $798 difference on the same money, with the same FDIC insurance, and the same basic access. The bank keeps that difference when you don't move.

If you haven't checked your savings rate recently, it's worth comparing some of the best high-yield savings accounts right now. Many are still paying close to 10x the national average, and you can see the best ones right here.

Pay your credit card bill more than once a month

Banks earn money when you carry balances.

They also earn money when your reported balance is high relative to your credit limit. High utilization can push you toward higher interest rates.

Paying your card once a month isn't wrong. But paying it twice a month or even weekly can keep your reported balance lower and reduce interest if you're carrying a balance.

If you're already carrying a large balance, a long 0% intro APR balance transfer card can pause interest entirely and let every payment go toward principal. On a $10,000 balance at 22% APR, that can mean thousands in avoided interest. You can compare some of the best balance transfer cards right here.

Keep small cash balances in checking

If you're keeping $5,000, $10,000, or more sitting in a checking account earning little to nothing, that's cheap capital for the bank. They can lend it. Invest it. Leverage it.

You earn almost nothing.

A smarter system is simple:

Keep one month of expenses in checking.

Move the rest to a high-yield savings account.

Automate transfers so the money flows where it's supposed to.

It takes about 15 minutes to set up. It can pay you for years.

Perform regular check-ins on your account rates

Banks rely on inertia because they know that most people never check their APY and changing accounts can feel like a chore. Nobody wants to have to change autopay subscriptions to a new account.

But that behavioral friction is profitable for banks.

If you're earning 0.01% instead of 4.00% on $15,000, that's roughly $598 a year you're leaving on the table.

Over five years, that's thousands of dollars.

Finally hit the banks where it hurts and open a high-yield savings account today.