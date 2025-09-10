Here's How a Wells Fargo Savings Account Could Quietly Cost You $5,000

Keeping your money in a Wells Fargo savings account could cost you $5,000 over the next decade. The reason is simple: Wells Fargo pays just 0.01% APY, while top high-yield savings accounts are offering around 4.00%. That’s the difference between pennies in interest and thousands of dollars in growth. If you’re still stashing cash with a traditional bank, it might be time to make the switch. The hidden cost of low savings rates Here's a quick look at how much more you could earn by moving your money from a basic Wells Fargo savings account (0.01% APY) to a high-yield savings account paying 4.00% APY:

Balance Wells Fargo (0.01% APY) HYSA (4.00% APY) $5,000 $0.50/year $200/year $10,000 $1/year $400/year $25,000 $2.50/year $1,000/year Data source: Author's calculations.

Sadly, I'm a victim of missed interest myself. For years, I had over $20,000 sitting in a Chase checking account earning a pathetic 0.01% APY. At the time, I was stacking up cash for rental property down payments, thinking it was smart to keep it "safe" and liquid. But one day I wisened up and compared rates at other banks. And whoa!... I realized keeping my cash with Chase all those years was a huge mistake. Honestly, I've likely missed out on over $5,000 in interest over the years -- I feel sick just thinking about it. Oh well, onwards and upwards… I've been making up for it ever since. My new bank has paid me over $2,000 in interest since switching, and I'm earning a 4.00% APY right now. Online banks are just as safe A big misconception about using online banks is that it's risky or a hassle to access your cash. But that's not really the case at all. If anything, online banks are more easy and convenient to work with. And they're super safe. Most online high-yield savings accounts today are: FDIC-insured up to $250,000 -- just like Wells Fargo, Chase, BofA, or other big bank accounts.

Have no monthly fees or account minimums for most accounts.

Fully digital -- You can open an account and manage everything from your phone.

Linked directly to your checking account for easy transfers. I know it's nerve wracking moving a chunk of your hard-earned savings to a new bank. But you'll quickly realize that online banks are just as safe and secure as traditional, old-school banks. Ready to stop earning pennies and start growing your savings? Explore the top high-yield savings accounts paying up to 4.00% APY or more.