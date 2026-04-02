Here's How Banks Make Money Off Your Cash (in Plain English)

Your bank is not storing your money in a vault somewhere, waiting for you to need it.

The moment your paycheck hits your checking account, the bank puts it to work. It's lending your money to someone else, collecting interest on it, and paying you a fraction of that back.

That's the business model. It's been the business model for centuries. And most people have never had it explained to them plainly.

The basic math behind banking

When you deposit $10,000 into a savings account paying 0.01% APY, your bank takes that same $10,000 and lends it out as part of a car loan, a mortgage, or a business line of credit at somewhere between 6% and 25% interest, depending on the product.

The difference between what the bank pays you and what it charges borrowers is called the net interest margin. It's the most important number in banking, and it's almost entirely invisible to the people who make it possible.

On a $10,000 deposit paying 0.01%, you earn about $1 a year. A borrower using that money might pay $600 to $2,500 a year in interest, depending on the loan. The bank keeps most of the profit.

Why some banks pay you so much less

Traditional banks, the ones with branches on every other corner, have enormous overhead. Thousands of employees, real estate, ATM networks, compliance teams, and more all cost money, and one way they offset it is by paying customers as little as possible.

Online banks don't have branches. They pass a meaningful portion of those savings back to customers in the form of higher interest rates. That's why the best high-yield savings accounts are currently paying around 4.00% APY, while Chase and Wells Fargo are still paying somewhere around 0.01% on standard savings accounts.

Same FDIC protection up to $250,000. Completely different rates.

If your money is in a traditional savings account right now, you can compare some of the best high-yield savings accounts available here and probably find one paying you 40 to 400 times more.

The other ways banks make money off you

Banks also collect fees. Monthly maintenance fees, overdraft fees, wire transfer fees, out-of-network ATM fees. The average American household pays between $150 and $300 a year in bank fees, often without realizing it.

Banks also make money off debit and credit card transactions through interchange fees. Retailers pay a small fee every time a card is swiped at their shop. The rewards you earn on credit cards are essentially a portion of those interchange fees being returned to you.

And banks invest. A portion of your deposits fund bond purchases, securities portfolios, and other investments. When interest rates are high, banks tend to earn more on these holdings while keeping savings rates low.

What this actually means for you

None of this is designed to make you angry at banks. They're businesses. But hopefully it makes you think more carefully about where your cash sits.

If you're keeping $20,000 in a standard savings account at 0.01% APY, you're earning about $2 a year. At 4.00%, that's $800. The bank didn't lower the rate on purpose to punish you. You're just in the wrong account, and they're not going to call to tell you.

The move is simple: open a high-yield savings account, transfer your savings, and earn more passively. You can compare the best options available right now, right here, risk free.

It's up to you

Banks have always made money off deposits. That's not changing. But the gap between what the worst accounts pay and what the best ones pay is wider than it's ever been, and the barrier to switching is lower than most people think.

You can open a new account in minutes. The $800 versus $2 math doesn't require any further explanation.