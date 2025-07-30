Here's How Big Banks Are Profiting Off Your Laziness, and What to Do About It

If you've been parking your savings in a big bank account "just because," you're not alone. And you're definitely not getting rewarded for your loyalty.

I've covered personal finance for years, and the most common way, by a mile, I see people leave money on the table is by sticking with whatever savings account they opened in high school. It feels harmless. It feels like you're being responsible by keeping your money "safe." But in reality, you're getting played.

Because the truth is, big banks are quietly making billions off customers who can't be bothered to switch.

What the big banks aren't telling you

Most of the major banks -- Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, Citi -- are paying savings rates that haven't budged in years. We're talking 0.01% APY in many cases. That's $1 of interest a year on $10,000.

Meanwhile, the top high-yield savings accounts are paying nearly 4.00% APY or more as of this writing.

That same $10,000 could earn you $400 a year in one of those accounts. And that's real money when you let it compound over time.

The kicker is that these big banks are lending out your deposits or investing them and earning much higher returns themselves. Then they hand you literal pennies. It's a sweet deal for them.