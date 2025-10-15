Here's How I Could Make $1,300 in the Next 2 Years Just by Switching Banks

For years, I parked my savings at Wells Fargo because it felt safe and familiar. The problem is it was earning almost nothing.

Wells Fargo's standard savings account still pays just 0.01% APY, which means every $10,000 earns $1 a year in interest. One dollar.

Then I finally moved my money into a high-yield savings account (HYSA) paying around 4.00% APY, and it completely changed the math. Even if rates dip as the Fed starts cutting, I'll still earn over $1,000 in interest over the next two years.

Here's how that adds up, and why I keep telling everyone I know to switch.

Earning hundreds more, even if rates fall

Right now, the best HYSAs are still offering between 4.00% and 4.50% APY.

To stay realistic, let's assume rates drop gradually:

Year 1: 3.60% APY

Year 2: 3.20% APY

I keep about $20,000 in savings. Here's what that earns me: