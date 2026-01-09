Here's How Much $10,000 Can Earn You in a Savings Account

Looking to earn more on your savings this year? If so, a traditional savings account is probably one of the worst places to start.

That's because right now, the average savings account APY is just 0.39%, according to the Federal Reserve. That means $10,000 in savings is earning just $39 a year in interest.

Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 3.30% or higher. That means that same $10,000 could be earning you $330 a year in interest, all for making one simple switch.

Here's what to know about opening an HYSA today.

Earn hundreds more for one easy switch

Moving your money to an HYSA can mean literally hundreds more a year in interest, and doing it takes only a few minutes. Compare a top HYSA rate to the national average, and there's no contest: