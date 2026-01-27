Here's How Much $10,000 Could Earn in High-Yield Savings in 2026

Right now, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering rates around 3.50% to 4.00% APY -- and in some cases even higher.

At these rates, if you're sitting on a $10,000 balance you could earn about $350-$400 a year in interest, without taking on risk, locking up your money, or doing anything complicated.

Here's a deeper dive and where you can find these high-APY accounts.

How much interest can $10,000 earn in a high-yield savings account?

The difference between a regular savings account and a high-yield one is night and day.

With the national average stuck around 0.39% APY, your $10,000 earns just $39 a year. That's a couple movie tickets, but not life changing money.

You can actually make 10X that with a top online high-yield account. With rates between 3.50% and 4.00%, here's how much interest you could make in a year: