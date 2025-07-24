Here's How Much $10,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Right Now

With rate cuts supposedly around the corner, locking in a 6-month certificate of deposit (CD) really doesn't seem like a bad idea. Some banks are still offering around 4.00% APY -- a solid return to finish 2025 with.

If you put $10,000 into a 6-month CD at 4.00% APY, you'd earn around $200 in interest by the time it matures. Not bad for money that would otherwise just sit there.

And because CDs offer a guaranteed return, you don't have to worry about market swings or rate drops after you lock it in.

What a 6-month CD pays on $10,000

Some of the best 6-month CD rates are around 4.00% APY right now -- nearly three times what you'd earn at the national average of just 1.57% APY, according to recent FDIC data.

Here's a side-by-side comparison showing what your money could earn in a 6-month CD: