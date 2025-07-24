Here's How Much $10,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Right Now
With rate cuts supposedly around the corner, locking in a 6-month certificate of deposit (CD) really doesn't seem like a bad idea. Some banks are still offering around 4.00% APY -- a solid return to finish 2025 with.
If you put $10,000 into a 6-month CD at 4.00% APY, you'd earn around $200 in interest by the time it matures. Not bad for money that would otherwise just sit there.
And because CDs offer a guaranteed return, you don't have to worry about market swings or rate drops after you lock it in.
What a 6-month CD pays on $10,000
Some of the best 6-month CD rates are around 4.00% APY right now -- nearly three times what you'd earn at the national average of just 1.57% APY, according to recent FDIC data.
Here's a side-by-side comparison showing what your money could earn in a 6-month CD:
|CD APY
|Interest Earned (6 Months)
|Final Balance
|1.57%
|$78
|$10,078
|4.00%
|$200
|$10,200
It really pays to shop around buying CDs. The difference between 1.57% and 4.00% might not sound like much, but it's an extra $122 you'd earn just for picking a better bank.
Should you open a 6-month CD?
A 6-month CD strikes a nice balance between yield and access.
It's just long enough to earn meaningful interest, but short enough that you're not locking away your cash for years.
Short-term CDs are great if:
- You want a guaranteed return with no risk
- You're saving for something early next year (like 2026 travel or taxes)
- You don't mind keeping your money tucked away for a bit
Just keep in mind that withdrawing early usually means a penalty. So you'll want to be sure you can leave the funds untouched until the CD matures.
A more flexible option: High-yield savings accounts
If you'd prefer full access to your cash, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) might be the better fit.
Some HYSAs are still offering APYs around the 4.00% mark also -- pretty much on par with top CDs. And since you're not locked in, you can withdraw or move your money anytime without penalty.
The downside is that HYSAs are exposed to rate cuts, which immediately impacts your earnings. Personally, this doesn't matter for me, because I prefer having flexibility over earning those few extra dollars that come with locking in a rate.
Put your savings to work
Whether you go with a CD or an HYSA, you'll earn far more than you would with a basic checking account. Now's a great time to move idle cash into something that works harder for you.
Rates this high won't last forever, so lock in a good one while you still can.
