Here's How Much $10,000 Would Earn in a High-Yield Savings Account vs. a CD Right Now
Right now, $10,000 earns almost the same in a top high-yield savings account as in a top CD, right around $350 to $415 over a year. That's based on today's top APYs of roughly 3.50% to 4.15%, available at the best online banks right now.
For most people, there's little incentive to lock money into a CD vs. keeping it liquid in a high-yield savings account. Here's the real math for both scenarios.
Top high-yield savings account rates right now
The best high-yield savings accounts pay between about 3.50% and 4.15% APY. A few online banks or credit unions may offer slightly higher rates, but beware of the terms attached.
Savings account rates are variable, and tend to move up and down as the Federal Reserve adjusts core interest rates.
The Fed held rates steady in July, so rates have barely shifted since. A high-yield account keeps every dollar you own reachable the same day you need it.
The account I keep my money in right now is Happen Bank LevelUp Savings, which won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026. It's a no-frills account with a top APY, and I've been really happy with it.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Top CD rates right now
The best CDs pay almost the same as top savings accounts. You'll find top online banks offer around 3.50% to 4.00% for short-term CDs, with a few outliers offering slightly more on promotional terms.
A CD locks that rate in for a set term, so it cannot fall while your money is parked.
The catch is the early withdrawal penalty, usually a few months of interest, if you pull the cash out early. That trade only pays off when you know your timeline.
One promo worth a look right now is the Barclays Online CD. It pays 4.15% APY on a 1 Year term with a $0 minimum deposit requirement.
How much $10,000 earns in a CD vs. a high-yield savings account
Right now, the best rates you can find are roughly the same in both CDs and top savings accounts, so the yield is a wash.
Here's what $10,000 earns in one year across today's top rates:
|One-Year APY
|Interest on $10,000
|3.50%
|$350
|4.00%
|$400
|4.15%
|$415
With APYs pretty much neck and neck, the only real difference is locking in rates and access to your cash.
If you are sitting on $10,000, you're already ahead of most savers. The median U.S. household holds around $8,000 across its bank accounts, according to Motley Fool Money research. With no yield to gain, there's no reason to trade away same-day access to it.
What I'd do with $10,000 today
I'm keeping all my cash in one of the top high-yield savings accounts. Even if my APY drops a little over the next 12 months, it wouldn't be enough to make me want to lock into a CD.
I want to have instant access to all my cash, with no penalty. I understand CDs are great for savers who won't touch the funds for long periods. But unless we see CD rates increasing significantly in 2026, I don't see much incentive to lock in.
FAQs
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Yes. Both are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category, as long as you use a federally insured bank. Your principal and earned interest are both protected inside that limit, even if the bank fails.
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A no-penalty CD locks in a fixed rate but lets you withdraw the full balance early with no fee, usually after the first week. The downside is the APY is often a little lower than regular CDs.
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As of right now, APYs are more likely to hold steady or edge higher than to fall through the rest of 2026. The Fed held its benchmark rate through July, and some officials have pushed to hike rather than cut. Almost no one expects a rate cut soon.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.