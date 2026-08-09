Here's How Much $10,000 Would Earn in a High-Yield Savings Account vs. a CD Right Now

Published on Aug. 9, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Right now, $10,000 earns almost the same in a top high-yield savings account as in a top CD, right around $350 to $415 over a year. That's based on today's top APYs of roughly 3.50% to 4.15%, available at the best online banks right now.

For most people, there's little incentive to lock money into a CD vs. keeping it liquid in a high-yield savings account. Here's the real math for both scenarios.

Top high-yield savings account rates right now

The best high-yield savings accounts pay between about 3.50% and 4.15% APY. A few online banks or credit unions may offer slightly higher rates, but beware of the terms attached.

Savings account rates are variable, and tend to move up and down as the Federal Reserve adjusts core interest rates.

The Fed held rates steady in July, so rates have barely shifted since. A high-yield account keeps every dollar you own reachable the same day you need it.

The account I keep my money in right now is Happen Bank LevelUp Savings, which won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026. It's a no-frills account with a top APY, and I've been really happy with it.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

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Top CD rates right now

The best CDs pay almost the same as top savings accounts. You'll find top online banks offer around 3.50% to 4.00% for short-term CDs, with a few outliers offering slightly more on promotional terms.

A CD locks that rate in for a set term, so it cannot fall while your money is parked.

The catch is the early withdrawal penalty, usually a few months of interest, if you pull the cash out early. That trade only pays off when you know your timeline.

One promo worth a look right now is the Barclays Online CD. It pays 4.15% APY on a 1 Year term with a $0 minimum deposit requirement.

Rates as of July 31, 2026
Barclays Online CD

Barclays Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.15%
Term:
1 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
Open Account for Barclays Online CD

On Barclays' Secure Website.

How much $10,000 earns in a CD vs. a high-yield savings account

Right now, the best rates you can find are roughly the same in both CDs and top savings accounts, so the yield is a wash.

Here's what $10,000 earns in one year across today's top rates:

One-Year APY Interest on $10,000
3.50% $350
4.00% $400
4.15% $415
Data source: Author's calculations.

With APYs pretty much neck and neck, the only real difference is locking in rates and access to your cash.

If you are sitting on $10,000, you're already ahead of most savers. The median U.S. household holds around $8,000 across its bank accounts, according to Motley Fool Money research. With no yield to gain, there's no reason to trade away same-day access to it.

What I'd do with $10,000 today

I'm keeping all my cash in one of the top high-yield savings accounts. Even if my APY drops a little over the next 12 months, it wouldn't be enough to make me want to lock into a CD.

I want to have instant access to all my cash, with no penalty. I understand CDs are great for savers who won't touch the funds for long periods. But unless we see CD rates increasing significantly in 2026, I don't see much incentive to lock in.

FAQs

  • Yes. Both are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category, as long as you use a federally insured bank. Your principal and earned interest are both protected inside that limit, even if the bank fails.

  • A no-penalty CD locks in a fixed rate but lets you withdraw the full balance early with no fee, usually after the first week. The downside is the APY is often a little lower than regular CDs.

  • As of right now, APYs are more likely to hold steady or edge higher than to fall through the rest of 2026. The Fed held its benchmark rate through July, and some officials have pushed to hike rather than cut. Almost no one expects a rate cut soon.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.