Here's How Much $10,000 Would Earn in a High-Yield Savings Account vs. a CD Right Now

Right now, $10,000 earns almost the same in a top high-yield savings account as in a top CD, right around $350 to $415 over a year. That's based on today's top APYs of roughly 3.50% to 4.15%, available at the best online banks right now.

For most people, there's little incentive to lock money into a CD vs. keeping it liquid in a high-yield savings account. Here's the real math for both scenarios.

Top high-yield savings account rates right now

The best high-yield savings accounts pay between about 3.50% and 4.15% APY. A few online banks or credit unions may offer slightly higher rates, but beware of the terms attached.

Savings account rates are variable, and tend to move up and down as the Federal Reserve adjusts core interest rates.

The Fed held rates steady in July, so rates have barely shifted since. A high-yield account keeps every dollar you own reachable the same day you need it.