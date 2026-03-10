Here's How Much $20,000 Would Earn in High-Yield Savings in 2026
Most people know high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) pay more than a regular bank account. But knowing it and seeing it are two different things.
The national average savings account rate is currently 0.39%, according to the FDIC. On $20,000, that earns you roughly $78 a year.
Meanwhile, the best HYSAs are paying around 4.00% APY or higher right now -- which would turn that same $20,000 into more than $800 in annual interest.
Same money. Zero extra risk. Just a better account.
What $20,000 actually earns -- by account type
Here's what the math looks like side by side. This table compares the current national average savings rate with one of today's top high-yield savings accounts, with a $20,000 deposit:
|Account
|6 Months
|1 Year
|National avg. savings account (0.39% APY)
|~$39
|~$78
|Competitive HYSA (4.00% APY)
|~$400
|~$800
The difference between leaving $20K in a big bank versus moving it to a top-rated HYSA is over $720 per year.
To be fair, this is assuming that there's no change in interest rates. But even if interest rates do slide a little, you're still going to come out way ahead of what a traditional bank account pays.
The gap between the national average and a top HYSA is so wide that even after a rate cut or two, the math still wins -- by a lot.
High-yield savings rate outlook for 2026
Here's some good news for savers: rates aren't going anywhere fast.
The Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate steady at 3.50%-3.75% at its January 2026 meeting -- and the next decision comes March 17-18, with most analysts not expecting a cut until summer at the earliest.
That matters because savings rates tend to follow the Fed. When the Fed holds, banks have little incentive to slash their APYs. Today's top CDs and high-yield savings accounts are still offering rates near 4.00% APY, and that's not likely to change dramatically overnight.
Rates could drift lower later in 2026. Most analysts expect at least one rate cut total this year.
But even a quarter or half-point trim on APYs wouldn't crater your earnings. A top HYSA at 3.50% APY still earns you roughly $700 on $20,000 in a year. That's still a huge win over what the average brick-and-mortar bank pays.
How to put $20,000 to work in an HYSA
No matter your savings balance, here's how to move that cash to a better account and start earning more:
- Compare top HYSAs -- look for no monthly fees, FDIC insurance, and a competitive APY. Our top picks here are a great place to start.
- Open the account online -- most new applications take less than 10 minutes.
- Link your existing checking account -- you'll use this to fund the new account and transfer money in or out as needed.
- Move your savings over -- you can do it all at once or in chunks if that feels more comfortable.
- Set up automatic transfers -- if you're still actively saving, schedule a recurring deposit to keep your balance growing.
There's no penalty for withdrawals (unlike CDs), and your money is FDIC-insured up to $250,000. It's as safe as the savings account you already have.
The bottom line
If you've got $20,000 sitting in a traditional bank right now, you're likely earning a fraction of what you could be. The difference between the national average APY and top accounts right now is about $720 in interest in a year.
The math is simple. The switch doesn't take long. The hardest part is usually just getting started.
