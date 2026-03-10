Here's How Much $20,000 Would Earn in High-Yield Savings in 2026

Most people know high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) pay more than a regular bank account. But knowing it and seeing it are two different things.

The national average savings account rate is currently 0.39%, according to the FDIC. On $20,000, that earns you roughly $78 a year.

Meanwhile, the best HYSAs are paying around 4.00% APY or higher right now -- which would turn that same $20,000 into more than $800 in annual interest.

Same money. Zero extra risk. Just a better account.

What $20,000 actually earns -- by account type

Here's what the math looks like side by side. This table compares the current national average savings rate with one of today's top high-yield savings accounts, with a $20,000 deposit: