Here's How Much $5,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Now

Even with interest rates sliding the past year, you can still lock in a 3.50% APY on a 6-month CD right now -- not horrible at all.

So what does that look like in real numbers? If you park $5,000 in a 6-month CD earning 3.50% APY today, you'll have $5,087 when it matures.

Another great short-term parking spot for cash is a high-yield savings account. Even though earnings aren't guaranteed, you can still get a great APY right now and likely earn similar interest as a CD.

Here's more info and how to decide what's right for you.

The breakdown: what your $5,000 actually earns

The amount you'll earn in interest with any CD depends on the APY you secure and which bank you choose to work with.

Here's how different rates would affect your earnings on that same $5,000:

At 1.48% APY (national average): ~$37

At 3.00% APY: ~$74

At 3.50% APY: ~$87

At 3.75% APY: ~$93

The math matters because rates vary dramatically between banks. One institution might offer 1.00% while another pays 3.75% for the exact same 6-month term. That's the difference between earning $25 and earning $93 on your five grand.