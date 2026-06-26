Here's How Much $5,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Now
At the national average rate for 6-month CDs, $5,000 earns about $34 over the term. But shop around and you'll do far better -- some banks are paying 3.50% to 4.00% APY right now, which turns that same $5,000 into roughly $87 to $99.
Here's the math, plus where I think rates go from here.
How much $5,000 earns in a 6-month CD right now
A 6-month CD pays a fixed rate for six months, then hands back your deposit plus interest at maturity. Where you open it makes all the difference.
Here's what a $5,000 deposit earns across today's rates, starting with the national average:
|APY
|Interest on $5,000
|1.38% (national average)
|~$34
|3.50%
|~$87
|3.75%
|~$93
|4.00%
|~$99
If you're banking with a big traditional bank, your rate might be closer to that 1.38% national average. Online banks and credit unions are typically where the 3.50%+ APYs live, so that's where to shop. See our top short-term CD offers to compare options.
The same rate scales with your balance. At a 4.00% APY top rate today, $10,000 earns close to $200 over six months, $25,000 earns around $500, and $100,000 earns roughly $2,000.
Where are rates headed next?
Earlier in 2026, the consensus expected the Fed to cut rates once or twice, which would have dragged CD yields down. I was telling people to lock in then for exactly that reason. The picture has since changed a little.
The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady at four straight meetings. Its June projections now lean toward a possible small hike by fall, not a cut, according to the Fed's own forecasts.
So the pressure to lock in APYs fast has eased. Today's rates could hold up for a while -- so there's little harm in taking a few weeks to shop around and weigh options.
Odd-term CDs often pay more than a standard 6-month
Some banks pay more on odd terms like 7, 9, 11, or 13 months than they do on a standard 6-month CD. These promotional rates are worth a look if you can spare the cash a little longer.
Synchrony Bank, our 2026 pick for Best Bank for CDs, is a good example right now, with a standout rate on a 13-month term. The tradeoff is the lock: 13 months is more than double a 6-month commitment, so only go this route if you won't need the money until then.
How a 6-month CD stacks up against high-yield savings
A high-yield savings account pays about the same as a 6-month CD right now while keeping your cash fully accessible. That makes the CD's real edge a fixed rate, not a higher one.
The difference comes down to flexibility versus certainty. A savings rate can change anytime, but a CD locks your rate for the full term. If access matters more to you than a guaranteed rate, compare the best high-yield savings accounts before you commit. With the Fed holding rates steady, a dramatic overnight drop in savings rates looks unlikely either way.
When locking up $5,000 for six months makes sense
A 6-month CD makes sense when you have cash you won't need until late 2026 or early 2027, and want a guaranteed return on it. It's a simple way to put idle money to work without market risk.
CDs stay surprisingly underused. Just 6.5% of Americans own one, according to Motley Fool research, which leaves a lot of cash sitting in accounts earning next to nothing.
The lock works in your favor too. Once the money is in, an early withdrawal penalty makes it harder to spend on impulse. For a near-term goal like a tax bill or a trip, that structure helps.
When you're ready to put that $5,000 to work, compare today's top CD rates and lock one in before the year's rate picture shifts again.
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