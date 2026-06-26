Here's How Much $5,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Now

At the national average rate for 6-month CDs, $5,000 earns about $34 over the term. But shop around and you'll do far better -- some banks are paying 3.50% to 4.00% APY right now, which turns that same $5,000 into roughly $87 to $99. Here's the math, plus where I think rates go from here. How much $5,000 earns in a 6-month CD right now A 6-month CD pays a fixed rate for six months, then hands back your deposit plus interest at maturity. Where you open it makes all the difference. Here's what a $5,000 deposit earns across today's rates, starting with the national average:

APY Interest on $5,000 1.38% (national average) ~$34 3.50% ~$87 3.75% ~$93 4.00% ~$99 Data source: Author's calculations. National average via Motley Fool Money research.

If you're banking with a big traditional bank, your rate might be closer to that 1.38% national average. Online banks and credit unions are typically where the 3.50%+ APYs live, so that's where to shop. See our top short-term CD offers to compare options. The same rate scales with your balance. At a 4.00% APY top rate today, $10,000 earns close to $200 over six months, $25,000 earns around $500, and $100,000 earns roughly $2,000. Where are rates headed next? Earlier in 2026, the consensus expected the Fed to cut rates once or twice, which would have dragged CD yields down. I was telling people to lock in then for exactly that reason. The picture has since changed a little. The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady at four straight meetings. Its June projections now lean toward a possible small hike by fall, not a cut, according to the Fed's own forecasts. So the pressure to lock in APYs fast has eased. Today's rates could hold up for a while -- so there's little harm in taking a few weeks to shop around and weigh options.

Odd-term CDs often pay more than a standard 6-month Some banks pay more on odd terms like 7, 9, 11, or 13 months than they do on a standard 6-month CD. These promotional rates are worth a look if you can spare the cash a little longer. Synchrony Bank, our 2026 pick for Best Bank for CDs, is a good example right now, with a standout rate on a 13-month term. The tradeoff is the lock: 13 months is more than double a 6-month commitment, so only go this route if you won't need the money until then. Rates as of June 9, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 13 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.