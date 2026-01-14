Here's How Much $5,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Now

Right now, the national average APY for a 6-month CD is just 1.58%. But APYs vary a lot from bank to bank, and some of the top 6-month CD's right now are paying closer to 3.50% or even 3.75% APY.

Here's what a $5,000 deposit will earn with those rates, and where to find the top APYs today.

How much you can earn from a 6-month CD right now

Depending on the APY you lock in, here's what your earnings on a $5,000 deposit would look like with a 6-month CD:

At 1.58% APY (national average): ~$39

At 3.00% APY: ~$74

At 3.50% APY: ~$87

At 3.75% APY: ~$93

Rates can be drastically different from bank to bank, even for the exact same 6-month CD term. One bank might offer 1.00% APY, while another pays 3.75% or more. That's a big difference for something that's otherwise the same product: same term, same FDIC insurance, same basic service.

Also, some banks are offering oddball CD terms like 8-month or 11-month promos, which sometimes sneak in with even higher APYs than standard options. These limited-time offers are worth a look if you're aiming for max yield on short-term cash.