Here's How Much $5,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Now

Published on Jan. 14, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Right now, the national average APY for a 6-month CD is just 1.58%. But APYs vary a lot from bank to bank, and some of the top 6-month CD's right now are paying closer to 3.50% or even 3.75% APY.

Here's what a $5,000 deposit will earn with those rates, and where to find the top APYs today.

How much you can earn from a 6-month CD right now

Depending on the APY you lock in, here's what your earnings on a $5,000 deposit would look like with a 6-month CD:

  • At 1.58% APY (national average): ~$39
  • At 3.00% APY: ~$74
  • At 3.50% APY: ~$87
  • At 3.75% APY: ~$93

Rates can be drastically different from bank to bank, even for the exact same 6-month CD term. One bank might offer 1.00% APY, while another pays 3.75% or more. That's a big difference for something that's otherwise the same product: same term, same FDIC insurance, same basic service.

Also, some banks are offering oddball CD terms like 8-month or 11-month promos, which sometimes sneak in with even higher APYs than standard options. These limited-time offers are worth a look if you're aiming for max yield on short-term cash.

One standout right now is Synchrony Bank, offering a 14 Mo. CD at 4.00% APY.

Rates as of Jan. 13, 2026

When a 6-month CD makes sense

CDs are best for money you know you won't need for a little while -- think money goals that are 3 to 12 months out.

Putting your money in a CD means a guaranteed return, with no market risk.

That being said, it only really makes sense if the rates are a decent amount higher than high-yield savings accounts. And, if there's no widely anticipated drop in rates in the coming months.

Some of the best high-yield savings accounts offer similar APYs to 6-month CDs, but with full liquidity. Even if rates drop a little over the next six months and you earn a few dollars less, to some that added flexibility of access to funds is worth the tradeoff.

A few things to keep in mind with CDs

Here's what to consider before locking your funds into a 6-month CD:

  • Fed rate moves: If the Fed continues cutting rates, today's 6-month CDs could look like a great move in hindsight. But right now according to CME Groups' FedWatch tool, most interest rate traders believe rates will hold steady through April 2026.
    Early withdrawal penalties: Most 6-month CDs have penalties if you take your money out early. That can eat into your earnings fast, so only commit if you're sure you won't need the funds.
  • Auto-renewal traps: When the term ends, some banks auto-renew into another CD term, usually at a lower rate. Set a calendar reminder to take action before it rolls over.

Personally, I like recommending short-term CDs for overflow savings -- the kind I won't touch unless something weird happens. It's a low-effort way to squeeze a little more return out of idle money.

See today's top CD rates and compare offers.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.