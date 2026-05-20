Here's How Much $50,000 Would Earn in a CD Ladder Right Now

Plenty of people know about certificates of deposit (CDs) -- they're a great way to earn a guaranteed return on your cash over months or years.

But fewer people know about "CD ladders" -- and that's a shame, because they're one of the best ways to make your money work harder for you.

The idea is simple: Instead of dumping all your money into one CD and hoping you picked the right term, you spread it across multiple CDs with different maturity dates. That way, you get the locked-in rates of a traditional CD, plus regular access to portions of your cash as each one matures.

Interested? Here's how to build one, and how much you could make by putting $50,000 in a CD ladder today.

How a CD ladder works

A classic CD ladder setup divides your money into equal portions across a handful of CDs, each with a different term.

A simple four-rung ladder might look like this: $12,500 each into a 6-month, 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year CD. As each one matures, you either pocket the cash or roll it into a new longer-term CD to keep the ladder going.

A few things to keep in mind before you build one:

Shop beyond your bank. Online banks like Barclays and Synchrony Bank consistently offer higher APYs than big-name institutions. Top rates right now are sitting around 3.50% APY, while the rates at places like Chase or Bank of America are typically much lower.

Online banks like Barclays and Synchrony Bank consistently offer higher APYs than big-name institutions. Top rates right now are sitting around 3.50% APY, while the rates at places like Chase or Bank of America are typically much lower. Stagger your terms intentionally. Think through when you might realistically need the money. The beauty of a ladder is that you're never more than a few months away from access to a chunk of your savings.

Think through when you might realistically need the money. The beauty of a ladder is that you're never more than a few months away from access to a chunk of your savings. Watch for early withdrawal penalties. Once your money's in, pulling it out early can wipe out a meaningful portion of your earnings. Build the ladder around money you genuinely won't need mid-term.

If you're ready to get started, check out our list of the best CD rates available now to learn more.

How much can $50,000 earn in a ladder?

Let's say you split $50,000 evenly across four rungs of $12,500 each at today's best rates. Here's an estimate of what you'd earn on each portion over its respective term:

6-month CD at 3.50% APY: $217

$217 1-year CD at 3.25% APY: $406

$406 2-year CD at 3.50% APY: $890

$890 3-year CD at 3.60% APY: $1,399

That's roughly $2,912 in interest by the time your final CD matures, just for parking money you weren't touching anyway.

The numbers will shift here depending on which bank(s) you use and whether rates move before you open each new rung -- but the big idea holds. Picking competitive rates over average ones can make a big difference.

For more flexibility: Open a high-yield savings account

A CD ladder works best when you're confident you won't need the money before your CD matures. If you want (or need) more flexibility, consider opening a high-yield savings account (HYSA) instead.

Right now, top HYSAs are offering APYs in the same general neighborhood as CDs, with one key difference: You can take your money out any time, just like a traditional savings account.

The tradeoff is that your APY isn't locked in. If your bank decides to lower its APY, your earnings will drop in kind.

For cash you can sit on for a year or more, a CD ladder wins out. But for short-term savings or money you might need quickly, I'd lean toward an HYSA.

If you're ready to earn 3.50% APY or more on your savings, check out our picks for the best high-yield savings accounts available now.