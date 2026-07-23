Here's How Much $50,000 Would Earn in a High-Yield Savings Account vs. a CD Right Now
Got $50,000 burning a hole in your pocket? If so, the right high-yield savings account (HYSA) or certificate of deposit (CD) could earn you about $2,000 a year at current rates. But which is right for you?
Here's what to know about CDs vs. HYSAs, how much they're earning, and which one is best for your $50,000 today.
What $50,000 earns in a high-yield savings account today
Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts are handing out strong returns of 3.50% APY or higher. One of my favorites, the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account, is offering 3.80% APY with no ifs, ands, or buts. That's 10X the national average savings account interest rate of 0.38% APY, per the Federal Reserve.
On a $50,000 balance, that works out to about $1,900 in interest over the course of a year, assuming that 3.80% rate holds.
Western Alliance Bank is one of the easiest accounts to open and maintain, too. Just make a deposit of at least $500 to get started, then you can keep any amount you want and earn the 3.80% APY -- no ongoing balance requirements whatsoever.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
What $50,000 earns in a 1-year CD today
Right now, top HYSA and CD rates are pretty comparable. For example, our favorite 1-year certificate of deposit comes from Barclays, and offers 4.00% APY for locking in your cash.
That comes out to $2,000 in earnings, assuming you keep your cash locked up for the entire term. That's only $100 more than what you'd get with the Western Alliance Bank HYSA -- but for some, that kind of guaranteed return is worth the tradeoff.
Why are CD rates higher than HYSA rates?
CDs pay more than high-yield savings accounts right now because you're agreeing to lock your money away for a set term. Banks pay more for that commitment. If you take out your money early, though, you could get hit with early withdrawal penalties that take away from your earnings.
On the other hand, a high-yield savings account's rate is variable, so your bank can change it whenever it wants -- usually in response to the Fed changing its rates. That flexibility runs both ways, though: The bank can lower your rate at any time, and you can pull your cash out at any time.
A 0.20% difference in APY doesn't seem like much. But if HYSA rates drop drastically in the next few months, you might end up wishing you'd locked your money in a CD instead. However, if rates rise, you might wish you had the flexibility of an HYSA instead of being locked into a CD at a rate that can't adjust.
Which account makes more sense for your $50,000?
Both HYSAs and CDs are strong options for short- and medium-term savings. But their differences mean you have a real decision to make.
If you're confident you won't need your $50,000 for a while -- and you want to lock in a strong rate today -- a CD is the safer bet. Your return is guaranteed from the start, and you can put your money away and forget about it. Just be sure you won't need it in the meantime.
Or, if you want instant access to your cash -- and aren't worried that interest rates might fall -- a high-yield savings account gives you that flexibility with almost the same return right now.
My take: Everyone should have an HYSA of some sort for their short-term savings and emergency fund. Beyond that, though, a CD and HYSA are both strong options for your additional cash -- it just depends how much flexibility you want.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.