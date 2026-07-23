Here's How Much $50,000 Would Earn in a High-Yield Savings Account vs. a CD Right Now

Got $50,000 burning a hole in your pocket? If so, the right high-yield savings account (HYSA) or certificate of deposit (CD) could earn you about $2,000 a year at current rates. But which is right for you?

Here's what to know about CDs vs. HYSAs, how much they're earning, and which one is best for your $50,000 today.

What $50,000 earns in a high-yield savings account today

Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts are handing out strong returns of 3.50% APY or higher. One of my favorites, the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account, is offering 3.80% APY with no ifs, ands, or buts. That's 10X the national average savings account interest rate of 0.38% APY, per the Federal Reserve.

On a $50,000 balance, that works out to about $1,900 in interest over the course of a year, assuming that 3.80% rate holds.

Western Alliance Bank is one of the easiest accounts to open and maintain, too. Just make a deposit of at least $500 to get started, then you can keep any amount you want and earn the 3.80% APY -- no ongoing balance requirements whatsoever.