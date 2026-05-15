Here's How Much a 3.50% APY CD Earns on $10,000 Over 12 Months

The FDIC pegs the national average 12-month CD rate at just 1.53% APY. Meanwhile, a handful of online banks are paying 3.50% APY right now on the same 1-year term. That's more than double the average. On a $10,000 deposit, the gap between those two rates is bigger than most people realize. Here's the math, and why shopping around for CD rates matters. What $10,000 earns at 3.50% APY for 12 months A 12-month CD at 3.50% APY is straightforward math. You deposit $10,000, leave it alone for a year, and the bank pays you a fixed return on top. Here's exactly what that looks like at maturity:

Starting Deposit APY Interest Earned Ending Balance $10,000 3.50% $350 $10,350 Data source: Author's calculations.

That's $350 in your pocket for doing nothing but parking the money and not touching it. For context, the national average 12-month CD rate is just 1.53% APY in May 2026 -- so earning 3.50% is more than double what most banks are paying right now.

If you're shopping around, my team at Motley Fool Money just named Synchrony Bank our Best Bank for CDs of 2026 -- partly because it consistently offers some of the highest APYs across the most common CD terms. Rates as of April 29, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 3.80% Term: 1 Year Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for Synchrony Online CD On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.