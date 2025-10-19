Here's How Much Money the Average American Has in Their Checking Account

The average U.S. household holds $16,891 in a checking account, according to Motley Fool Money's analysis of Federal Reserve data. The median balance sits around $2,800. But just because big checking balances are common doesn't mean they're ideal. In many cases, keeping too much cash in a checking account is a financial drag -- because it's missing out on higher interest earned elsewhere. Let's dig into the numbers… and talk about where your cash should actually live. Checking account averages by age Here's the full breakdown of average checking account balances by age group:

Age Range Average Balance Under 35 $7,355.53 35 to 44 $15,309.92 45 to 54 $20,155.22 55 to 64 $17,515.35 65 to 74 $24,408.76 75 and older $19,517.14 Data source: Federal Reserve Board's 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF).

The national average across all ages comes out to about $16,891. But remember, these are just averages. And high earners or outliers with $30K or $50K sitting idle can skew the numbers upward. The median checking balance is just $2,800, which is a more realistic snapshot of most Americans. Why more people should have high-yield savings accounts Here's my biggest issue with checking accounts: they pay almost nothing in interest. Like… pennies a year. And yet, I know tons of people (myself included, in the past) who keep $5,000, $10,000, or more sitting in checking accounts "just in case." The problem is that money isn't working hard or earning interest. If you're holding cash that you don't plan to spend this month (stuff you'd consider more like "savings"), it really shouldn't be in checking at all. A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is a much better fit. Right now, many top high-yield savings accounts are paying around 4.00% APY. Compare that to a typical big-bank checking account earning just 0.01%, and the gap is massive. To put it in perspective, here's how much interest the average checking account balance of $16,891 could earn in one year, depending on where you keep it:

Account APY Interest Big bank checking 0.01% $2 Online HYSA 4.00% $676 Data source: Author's calculations.

That's a huge gap. And it doesn't take much effort to open a new account and move a chunk of your cash over. If you've got extra cash sitting in checking that you're not planning to spend right away, moving it to a high-yield savings account is an easy win. Your money will work way harder.