Here's How Much Money You Can Make With $10,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account

If you're still keeping your money in a traditional savings account, you're doing it wrong.

That's because the average savings account APY is just 0.40%, according to the Federal Reserve. At that rate, $10,000 in savings would only earn you about $40 in interest a year.

Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 3.80% or higher -- meaning that same $10,000 could be earning you $380 or more.

Here's how easy it is to make the switch today.

Earn hundreds more with one easy switch

Top HYSAs are offering much better returns on your savings, no matter how much you keep in your account. Here's how much more you could make each year: