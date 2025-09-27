Here's How Much Money You Can Make With $10,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account

If you're still keeping your money in a traditional savings account, you're doing it wrong.

That's because the average savings account APY is just 0.40%, according to the Federal Reserve. At that rate, $10,000 in savings would only earn you about $40 in interest a year.

Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 3.80% or higher -- meaning that same $10,000 could be earning you $380 or more.

Here's how easy it is to make the switch today.

Earn hundreds more with one easy switch

Top HYSAs are offering much better returns on your savings, no matter how much you keep in your account. Here's how much more you could make each year:

Balance Top HYSAs (3.80%) National Average (0.40%)
$10,000 $380 $40
$5,000 $190 $20
$2,500 $95 $10
Data source: Author's calculations.

Most HYSAs are a breeze to open, too. For example, I opened my SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, moved my money, and closed my old account in less than half an hour. That's how easy it was to switch.

SoFi® comes with:

  • Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit
  • Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
  • Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
  • No account fees or minimum deposits
  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like traditional banks

Want to join me? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) to learn more and open an account today.

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

1. CIT Platinum Savings

CIT Platinum Savings is offering one of the stronger APYs you can find. You'll get:

  • 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more
  • No account fees
  • A minimum $100 deposit to open
  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000

CIT also offers a checking account you can open separately for easy access to your cash.

A 3.85% APY is super strong. If maximizing interest is your goal, CIT is hard to beat -- just be sure to keep your balance above $5,000.

To earn hundreds more a year on your savings, read our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account now.

2. Barclays Tiered Savings

Barclays Tiered Savings is another simple, strong earner. You'll get:

  • 3.90% APY on balances under $250,000
  • No account fees or minimum deposits
  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000

It's worth noting that Barclays doesn't offer a checking account, which means you won't have immediate access to your cash. If that's important to you, consider one of the other accounts listed above.

Still, a 3.90% APY is excellent, and you don't need a balance of $5,000-plus to earn it. For a simple way to earn more on your cash, Barclays is another great pick.

Want to earn hundreds more a year without lifting a finger? Read our full review of the Barclays Tiered Savings account today.

