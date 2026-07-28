Here's How Much More You'd Earn by Switching From Chase Savings to an HYSA
I've banked with Chase for almost 15 years. My checking, mortgage, and credit cards all live there, and I'm not leaving. But my savings moved out years ago, and that one call has earned me over $2,500.
A basic Chase Savings account earns just 0.01% APY. That means on a $10,000 balance you'll earn about $1 in interest in a year.
If you move that same balance to a top high-yield savings account (HYSA) earning 4.00% APY, you're now looking at $400 interest in a year. Same money, same protection, 400 times the earnings.
$10,000 earns about $400 a year in a HYSA, versus $1 at Chase
A high-yield savings account can pay hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars more per year in interest than Chase Savings on the same balance.
Chase Savings accounts pay 0.01% APY. That's microscopic compared to top high-yield savings accounts right now offering around 4.00% APY.
Here's what that earning gap looks like across different balances in a year.
|Savings Balance
|Chase Interest Earned (0.01% APY)
|HYSA Interest Earned (4.00% APY)
|$1,000
|$0.10
|$40
|$5,000
|$0.50
|$200
|$10,000
|$1
|$400
|$25,000
|$2.50
|$1,000
|$50,000
|$5
|$2,000
Even the national average is just 0.38% APY for savings accounts as of 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. Chase's 0.01% sits well below it. The bigger your balance, the more that rate quietly costs you.
Chase doesn't offer a true high-yield savings account
To be fair, Chase does not offer a true "high-yield" savings account. Its core competencies revolve around everyday banking, loans, and credit cards, and that's why I am a happy Chase customer.
Big banks with thousands of branches don't need to compete on savings rates. Chase already has millions of deposits, with new people walking into branches everyday opening accounts. They don't need to offer high APYs to impress customers.
Online banks are the opposite. They have to work harder to win you over, so they offer high APYs to attract new accounts. Online banks also run lean business models. Without physical branches to worry about, they have less overhead and can pass more savings to customers.
3 high-yield savings accounts worth switching to right now
I track savings rates daily across dozens of top banks. Here are high-yield savings accounts that stand out right now for strong rates and names you can trust.
1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings -- 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
Happen Bank, formerly LendingClub, is where I keep my own emergency fund. The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account pays 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. My $25,000 fund earns me about $1,000 a year for doing nothing at all. It earned our 2026 award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account, and I'd hand it to a friend without hesitating.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- 3.00%¹ APY (as of )
American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the pick if a household name matters most to you. Its rate¹ runs a little below the top online banks, but it charges no fees and requires no minimum balance². For a lot of savers, that built-in trust is worth a few dollars a year.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
3. CIT Platinum Savings -- up to 4.10%* with promo code CITBoost
CIT Platinum Savings makes sense if you consistently keep over $5,000 in there. It pays its top APY once you clear that balance, and drops to a low rate if you fall below it. For a steady saver who won't touch the money, it rewards you for sitting tight.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
How to move your Chase savings to an HYSA
Opening a new savings account takes about 10 minutes. It's just a matter of filling out an online form and downloading the app if you're on a mobile.
Initiating the transfer is the next step, which can take one to three days via ACH. Most online savings accounts "link" to your existing checking account on the back end for faster transfers back and forth. Many banks use Plaid to authenticate and connect accounts, so the setup is painless.
You can keep using Chase for checking and daily banking activities. But I strongly recommend keeping your cash savings elsewhere. You could earn 400X more in interest, for no extra effort.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.