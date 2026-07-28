Here's How Much More You'd Earn by Switching From Chase Savings to an HYSA

I've banked with Chase for almost 15 years. My checking, mortgage, and credit cards all live there, and I'm not leaving. But my savings moved out years ago, and that one call has earned me over $2,500.

A basic Chase Savings account earns just 0.01% APY. That means on a $10,000 balance you'll earn about $1 in interest in a year.

If you move that same balance to a top high-yield savings account (HYSA) earning 4.00% APY, you're now looking at $400 interest in a year. Same money, same protection, 400 times the earnings.

$10,000 earns about $400 a year in a HYSA, versus $1 at Chase

A high-yield savings account can pay hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars more per year in interest than Chase Savings on the same balance.

Chase Savings accounts pay 0.01% APY. That's microscopic compared to top high-yield savings accounts right now offering around 4.00% APY.

Here's what that earning gap looks like across different balances in a year.