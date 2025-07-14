Here's How Much You Can Earn on CDs With $20,000 in Savings

If you're holding on to cash you don't need in your savings account, you could be missing out on a great long-term opportunity. With interest rates likely to fall later this year, now may be a good time to lock your money into a certificate of deposit (CD).

In exchange for giving up access to your cash, you'll get a high interest rate -- that cannot change -- with virtually no risk involved. And although high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) currently offer similar rates, those rates can change at any time, while a CD lets you lock in a high rate no matter what the market does.

Here's how much you can earn from CDs with your loose cash.

How much can $20,000 earn?

As of today, the best CD rates are 4.00% or higher. Here's how much you'd earn by putting your $20,000 into a top CD with the following rates and terms:

6-month CD: 4.00% APY = $396 in interest

4.00% APY = $396 in interest 1-year CD: 4.00% APY = $800 in interest

4.00% APY = $800 in interest 2-year CD: 3.80% APY = $1,549 in interest

3.80% APY = $1,549 in interest 3-year CD: 3.50% APY = $2,174 in interest

3.50% APY = $2,174 in interest 5-year CD: 3.50% APY = $3,754 in interest

These earnings assume you leave the money untouched and interest compounds annually.