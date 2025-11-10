Here's How Much You Can Make With $20,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account

I still remember when my savings earned literal pennies a month. No joke, I'd log into my account and see like $0.07 of interest. Woohoo, don't spend it all at once.

That was back when my money sat in a "regular" savings account earning just 0.01% APY. Which by the way, unfortunately, is still what many big banks pay today.

But savings accounts have evolved. And if you're sitting on a chunk of cash -- say $20,000 or more -- choosing the right place to park that money can seriously pay off.

Let's break it down.

How much you can earn with a top savings account

Right now, several high-yield savings accounts are paying around 4.00% APY.

That's 400x more than the 0.01% you'll get at a sluggish legacy bank. And 10x the national average for all savings accounts, which is 0.40% APY per current FDIC data.

Here's how much $20,000 could earn in a few different types of accounts over time: