Here's How Much You Can Make With $20,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account

There's a wide range of APYs offered from bank to bank right now. Case in point: the national average savings interest rate sits at just 0.39% APY, while some online banks near the top of the list are offering rates closer to 4.00% APY. That's a difference of more than 10x.

If you have $20,000 in savings, the amount of interest you earn over a year depends heavily on where you keep it. Here's what those different rates look like in real dollars, and how to make sure your cash is earning as much as it reasonably can.

How much $20,000 can earn in a high-yield savings account

APY stands for annual percentage yield. This is the rate that determines how much interest your savings earns over a year, including compounding.

And that number varies widely depending on where your money sits.

To put things in perspective, the national average savings rate is currently about 0.39% APY. Some big traditional banks offer way lower than that level, while other online banks are offering rates closer to 3.00%-4.00% APY.

Here's how much a $20,000 balance would earn with those range of APYs over one year: