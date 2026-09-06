Here's How Much You'd Make if You Put $50 a Month in an HYSA for a Year
If you put $50 every month into a high-yield savings account (HYSA) for an entire year, you'll end up with an account balance of about $611. That's made up of $600 you personally saved, plus about $11 in interest at 4.00% APY.
It's not life-changing money, but it's less about the interest when you're starting out and more about establishing a habit of saving.
I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account, and grew it over many years. Slow and steady wins the race.
How much $50, $100, and $200 a month earns you in a year
Right now top high-yield savings accounts pay between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. I'm going to use the high end for our calculations.
If you sock away $50 per month into an HYSA for 12 months straight, you'd end up with about $611 in total. And if you bump up the monthly amount, the payoff scales right along with it.
|Monthly Deposit
|Saved in a Year
|Interest Earned
|Balance After a Year
|$50
|$600
|~$11
|~$611
|$100
|$1,200
|~$22
|~$1,222
|$200
|$2,400
|~$44
|~$2,444
The interest looks small, but it's actually quite high compared to regular savings accounts.
Right now the national average APY for savings accounts is just 0.38% according to Motley Fool Money research. And big, traditional banks pay way less -- many offer only 0.01% APY for simple savings accounts.
A few high-yield savings accounts I'd look at first
Barclays Tiered Savings is a great option for beginners. It offers a competitive rate, no monthly fee, and no minimum to open. It's a clean pick if you're just starting your $50-a-month habit.
Barclays Tiered Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) earned our Best Online Savings Account award for 2026. It's a fit if you'd rather keep spending and saving in one place. It has no minimum, no monthly fees, and access to a big fee-free ATM network.
Just know it pays its best savings rate when you set up a qualifying direct deposit. That makes it a strong option if your paycheck can land there.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
I keep my emergency cash in a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account, which earned our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026. It pays its top rate when you deposit at least $250 a month. It's a great one to grow into once you're saving more than $50 a month.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Why an HYSA is worth it beyond the interest
A high-yield savings account is safe, easy to open, and most online banks don't charge any fees.
Here's what you get with an HYSA:
- It's FDIC insured. Your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank. Even if the bank fails, you don't lose a cent.
- It usually has no fees or minimums. The best accounts don't charge monthly fees or make you keep a big balance. What you earn stays yours.
- It's out of sight, out of mind. Keeping savings at a separate online bank makes it a little harder to dip into. That tiny bit of friction helps the balance actually grow.
It's worth weighing a few side by side before you commit. Start with the best high-yield savings accounts and compare today's rates.
FAQs
-
Yes. The interest you earn counts as taxable income. Your bank sends a 1099-INT form if you earn more than $10 in interest during the year, and you report it on your federal return.
-
No, not if your bank is FDIC insured. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, even if the bank fails. The only way the balance shrinks is if you withdraw money or pay a fee, which the best accounts don't charge.
-
Yes. High-yield savings rates are variable, so your bank can raise or lower the APY at any time as market rates shift. That's normal. Even after a drop, top online accounts usually pay far more than the national average, so your cash is still better off there.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.