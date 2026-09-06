Here's How Much You'd Make if You Put $50 a Month in an HYSA for a Year

If you put $50 every month into a high-yield savings account (HYSA) for an entire year, you'll end up with an account balance of about $611. That's made up of $600 you personally saved, plus about $11 in interest at 4.00% APY.

It's not life-changing money, but it's less about the interest when you're starting out and more about establishing a habit of saving.

I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account, and grew it over many years. Slow and steady wins the race.

How much $50, $100, and $200 a month earns you in a year

Right now top high-yield savings accounts pay between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. I'm going to use the high end for our calculations.

If you sock away $50 per month into an HYSA for 12 months straight, you'd end up with about $611 in total. And if you bump up the monthly amount, the payoff scales right along with it.