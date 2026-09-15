Here's How Much Your Savings Account Is Losing to Inflation Right Now -- and the Fix

Prices climbed 3.4% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, the national average savings account pays just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research.

This means most people's cash is quietly losing value while it sits still.

I've covered savings accounts for years, and I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account earning 4.00% APY.

Here's the fix that helps you keep up with inflation, and it takes about 15 minutes.

Why inflation "shrinks" your cash pile in a savings account

Inflation is basically the steady rise in what everyday stuff costs -- groceries, gas, rent, all of it.

The latest report puts inflation at 3.4% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That means $3,000 worth of living costs you paid for this time last year now costs about $3,102 for the same stuff today.

That's a problem for anyone sitting on a pile of cash that isn't doing anything. The longer it sits, the less that money can buy. It erodes at the rate of inflation.

The fix: move your cash to a high-yield account paying above 3.4%

The fix is simple: move your money to a high-yield savings account paying more than 3.4%. Anything above today's inflation rate means your cash is gaining ground instead of losing it.

Plenty of online accounts pay around 4.00% right now, while the national average is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research.

Here's what that gap looks like in real dollars. Let's say you keep $10,000 in a savings account for a whole year. At the 0.38% APY average, it earns about $38 in a year (while inflation quietly erases around $340 of its value).

But if you move that same cash to a 4.00% APY account, it earns roughly $400. That's enough to edge past inflation instead of falling behind.