Here's How Much Your Savings Account Is Losing to Inflation Right Now -- and the Fix
Prices climbed 3.4% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, the national average savings account pays just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research.
This means most people's cash is quietly losing value while it sits still.
I've covered savings accounts for years, and I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account earning 4.00% APY.
Here's the fix that helps you keep up with inflation, and it takes about 15 minutes.
Why inflation "shrinks" your cash pile in a savings account
Inflation is basically the steady rise in what everyday stuff costs -- groceries, gas, rent, all of it.
The latest report puts inflation at 3.4% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That means $3,000 worth of living costs you paid for this time last year now costs about $3,102 for the same stuff today.
That's a problem for anyone sitting on a pile of cash that isn't doing anything. The longer it sits, the less that money can buy. It erodes at the rate of inflation.
The fix: move your cash to a high-yield account paying above 3.4%
The fix is simple: move your money to a high-yield savings account paying more than 3.4%. Anything above today's inflation rate means your cash is gaining ground instead of losing it.
Plenty of online accounts pay around 4.00% right now, while the national average is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Here's what that gap looks like in real dollars. Let's say you keep $10,000 in a savings account for a whole year. At the 0.38% APY average, it earns about $38 in a year (while inflation quietly erases around $340 of its value).
But if you move that same cash to a 4.00% APY account, it earns roughly $400. That's enough to edge past inflation instead of falling behind.
|Account
|APY
|You Earn on $10,000
|After 3.4% Inflation
|National average savings account
|0.38%
|~$38
|about -$300
|Top high-yield savings
|4.00%
|~$400
|about +$60
The account I keep my own emergency fund in is Happen Bank LevelUp Savings. It also won our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026. It pays 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, with no minimum balance and no monthly fees.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Inflation changes over time, and so do savings rates
Everybody felt the pain when inflation spiked to about 9% in 2022. That was the highest reading in four decades. Those jumps are exactly when your cash needs to be earning, not sitting idle.
The good news is savings rates tend to climb in times of high inflation. The Fed's rate hikes pushed the national average up through 2023, and top accounts still pay around 4.00% today.
Inflation and APYs both move over time, so what matters is the gap between them. When your rate beats inflation, you gain ground. I check mine once or twice a year to make sure it still does.
Online banks usually win on rate because they skip the overhead that comes with maintaining physical bank branches. It's worth comparing a few before you move your money. To see current options side by side, check out the best high-yield savings accounts for 2026.
FAQs
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Yes, high-yield savings accounts are just as safe as any bank account when the bank is FDIC insured. Your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, even if the bank fails.
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Yes, interest from a high-yield savings account is taxed as ordinary income. Your bank sends a 1099-INT if you earn more than $10 in a year, and you report it on your tax return.
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High-yield savings rates usually drift down when the Federal Reserve cuts rates, since both track the same broader trend. Your rate can change at any time. Even so, top online accounts have consistently paid several times the national average through past rate cycles.
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