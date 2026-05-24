Here's How Much Your Savings Account Is Losing to Inflation Right Now -- and the Fix
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% over the 12 months ending in April 2026 -- the highest annual reading since May 2023.
Meanwhile, the traditional checking and savings accounts most Americans keep their money in are paying just 0.01% APY.
On a $10,000 balance, that's like earning $1 in interest for all of last year while simultaneously losing $380 of purchasing power.
The fix is pretty simple: Move your savings to a higher paying savings account!
How much inflation is costing you right now
Inflation sounds abstract until you put a dollar amount on it. At 3.8%, every $10,000 in cash savings for the last year has lost $380 in real purchasing power.
And the squeeze is hitting the stuff you actually buy. Energy prices jumped 17.9% over the year, gasoline alone was up 28.4%, and food prices climbed 3.2%. These are everyday essentials for pretty much all households.
If you bank with Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo, your default savings account is likely earning 0.01% APY. That's the same as a checking account. Any money kept in these accounts gets hit with the full force of inflation.
What a high-yield savings accounts can do
A high-yield savings account is just like a regular savings account, but it has a more competitive interest rate. Banks still have the same FDIC insurance up to $250,000, and you've got the same ability to transfer money to your checking account when you need it.
The difference is the APY -- and right now, the gap is really wide. The best high-yield savings accounts are offering rates between 3.00% to 4.00% APY as of May 2026. That's a 300X-400X difference compared to a big bank savings at 0.01%.
Here's what $10,000 earns at different APYs over one year:
|APY
|Annual Interest on $10,000
|0.01%
|$1
|3.00%
|$300
|3.50%
|$350
|4.00%
|$400
A 4.00% APY won't make you rich. But with 3.8% inflation, you're at least keeping the purchasing power of your saved cash, instead of losing value each year.
Other perks of online savings accounts
Most top online HYSAs come with a few extras that big-bank savings accounts don't offer:
- No monthly maintenance fees -- most online accounts charge $0, while traditional banks can hit you with monthly fees if you don't meet certain requirements
- No minimum balance requirements -- You never have to worry about dropping below a certain dollar amount and being penalized
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000 -- this is the same protection as a brick-and-mortar banks have, so your savings are protected even if the bank goes under
- Easy linking to your existing checking account -- money transfers are usually processed as an ACH transfer, which clear in one to three business days
I moved my own emergency fund to an online savings account years ago. I've never had any access issues or account problems, and have earned over $2,000 more in interest since then.
The bottom line
April's 3.8% inflation reading is the highest annual rate in nearly three years. And any cash you have sitting in a low-interest savings account is slowly losing value to that inflation rate.
Your best chance of protecting your money against inflation is moving it into a high-yield savings account paying a top APY. And since there are no fees in doing so and zero risk, it's a move you should consider sooner rather than later.
See today's top-paying high-yield savings accounts and open one in minutes.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.