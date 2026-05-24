Here's How Much Your Savings Account Is Losing to Inflation Right Now -- and the Fix

Published on May 24, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% over the 12 months ending in April 2026 -- the highest annual reading since May 2023.

Meanwhile, the traditional checking and savings accounts most Americans keep their money in are paying just 0.01% APY.

On a $10,000 balance, that's like earning $1 in interest for all of last year while simultaneously losing $380 of purchasing power.

The fix is pretty simple: Move your savings to a higher paying savings account!

How much inflation is costing you right now

Inflation sounds abstract until you put a dollar amount on it. At 3.8%, every $10,000 in cash savings for the last year has lost $380 in real purchasing power.

And the squeeze is hitting the stuff you actually buy. Energy prices jumped 17.9% over the year, gasoline alone was up 28.4%, and food prices climbed 3.2%. These are everyday essentials for pretty much all households.

If you bank with Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo, your default savings account is likely earning 0.01% APY. That's the same as a checking account. Any money kept in these accounts gets hit with the full force of inflation.

What a high-yield savings accounts can do

A high-yield savings account is just like a regular savings account, but it has a more competitive interest rate. Banks still have the same FDIC insurance up to $250,000, and you've got the same ability to transfer money to your checking account when you need it.

The difference is the APY -- and right now, the gap is really wide. The best high-yield savings accounts are offering rates between 3.00% to 4.00% APY as of May 2026. That's a 300X-400X difference compared to a big bank savings at 0.01%.

Here's what $10,000 earns at different APYs over one year:

APY Annual Interest on $10,000
0.01% $1
3.00% $300
3.50% $350
4.00% $400
Data source: Author's calculations.

A 4.00% APY won't make you rich. But with 3.8% inflation, you're at least keeping the purchasing power of your saved cash, instead of losing value each year.

Other perks of online savings accounts

Most top online HYSAs come with a few extras that big-bank savings accounts don't offer:

  • No monthly maintenance fees -- most online accounts charge $0, while traditional banks can hit you with monthly fees if you don't meet certain requirements
  • No minimum balance requirements -- You never have to worry about dropping below a certain dollar amount and being penalized
  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000 -- this is the same protection as a brick-and-mortar banks have, so your savings are protected even if the bank goes under
  • Easy linking to your existing checking account -- money transfers are usually processed as an ACH transfer, which clear in one to three business days

I moved my own emergency fund to an online savings account years ago. I've never had any access issues or account problems, and have earned over $2,000 more in interest since then.

The bottom line

April's 3.8% inflation reading is the highest annual rate in nearly three years. And any cash you have sitting in a low-interest savings account is slowly losing value to that inflation rate.

Your best chance of protecting your money against inflation is moving it into a high-yield savings account paying a top APY. And since there are no fees in doing so and zero risk, it's a move you should consider sooner rather than later.

See today's top-paying high-yield savings accounts and open one in minutes.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.