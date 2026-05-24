Here's How Much Your Savings Account Is Losing to Inflation Right Now -- and the Fix

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% over the 12 months ending in April 2026 -- the highest annual reading since May 2023.

Meanwhile, the traditional checking and savings accounts most Americans keep their money in are paying just 0.01% APY.

On a $10,000 balance, that's like earning $1 in interest for all of last year while simultaneously losing $380 of purchasing power.

The fix is pretty simple: Move your savings to a higher paying savings account!

How much inflation is costing you right now

Inflation sounds abstract until you put a dollar amount on it. At 3.8%, every $10,000 in cash savings for the last year has lost $380 in real purchasing power.

And the squeeze is hitting the stuff you actually buy. Energy prices jumped 17.9% over the year, gasoline alone was up 28.4%, and food prices climbed 3.2%. These are everyday essentials for pretty much all households.

If you bank with Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo, your default savings account is likely earning 0.01% APY. That's the same as a checking account. Any money kept in these accounts gets hit with the full force of inflation.

What a high-yield savings accounts can do

A high-yield savings account is just like a regular savings account, but it has a more competitive interest rate. Banks still have the same FDIC insurance up to $250,000, and you've got the same ability to transfer money to your checking account when you need it.

The difference is the APY -- and right now, the gap is really wide. The best high-yield savings accounts are offering rates between 3.00% to 4.00% APY as of May 2026. That's a 300X-400X difference compared to a big bank savings at 0.01%.

Here's what $10,000 earns at different APYs over one year: